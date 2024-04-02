WWE Bringing Back Clash at the Castle This Summer, Emanating From Scotland

WWE's added emphasis on international events continues. Beginning in the late 2010s, WWE inked a ten-year deal with Saudi Arabia to bring two premium live events per year to the kingdom. This laid the groundwork for an extra effort on the overseas market, as WWE would bring premium live events like WWE Elimination Chamber and WWE Money in the Bank to Australia and the United Kingdom, respectively, in recent memory. That international surge is prominent throughout 2024, as following WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia WWE will head to France, Canada, and Germany for what will be the company's longest consecutive international stretch for premium live events.

WWE Clash at the Castle Heads to Scotland

(Photo: WWE)

WWE is venturing back to the United Kingdom.

As announced in a press release, WWE is bringing back WWE Clash at the Castle this summer. Glasgow, Scotland's OVO Hydro arena will host the event on Saturday, June 15th. One day prior, WWE SmackDown will emanate from the same venue. This will be WWE's first premium live event in Scotland.

"We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June," WWE President Nick Khan said. "The world will see that this is one of the UK's best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet."

The first edition of WWE Clash at the Castle went down in September 2022 from Cardiff, Wales' Principality Stadium, bringing in over 62,000 fans. WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 was headlined by UK native Drew McIntyre challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This year, WWE Clash at the Castle will be rooted in McIntyre's specific home nation of Scotland. There is no word on what WWE has planned for McIntyre at the show, but if he leaves WWE WrestleMania 40 with a pinfall or submission victory, he could walk into Scotland as WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Beyond McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill are featured on the WWE Clash at the Castle poster.

WWE also made note that stars like Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang, and Noam Dar all call Scotland home. This could signal that call-ups are in store for Dar, Wolfgang and the Coffeys, as all four men are currently members of the NXT roster.

WWE Clash at the Castle goes down on Saturday, June 15th.