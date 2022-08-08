WWE Clash At the Castle: Early Odds for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will clash in the main event of the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view on Sept. 3 in Cardiff, Wales for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. "The Tribal Chief" has already eclipsed 700 days as world champion and seems virtually unstoppable, but McIntyre will have the home-field advantage as the show takes place in the United Kingdom. Add in the recent reports that the USA Network wants a world champion back on Raw consistently and the possibility of Reigns dropping at least one of the titles to "The Scottish Warrior" suddenly seems possible.

The oddsmakers apparently agree as the initial betting odds for the match from BetOnline have both Reigns and McIntyre at -120. Reigns has consistently been favored in the betting lines ever since his Universal Championship reign began. Meanwhile, McIntyre has been talking about knocking Reigns off his perch for months.

"Right now, as far as I'm concerned, as far as the fans are concerned, he's Thanos from the Marvel movies. He's pretty much indestructible and he's not easy to get to. So this is phase one of getting to him, getting that match, I'll do whatever it takes to get that match," he told Sportskeeda earlier this year.

"I acknowledge my foot's gonna connect with his face," he later added. "I acknowledge that what he says is a lot of truth. That's the cool thing about the character. He's somebody, when I talk about people staying within the character, he stays within the character is based in reality. He's been around for a minute and he hadn't quite put those final pieces together, even though he was a top guy, even all he'd achieved, even though as much as he had, it took this 'Tribal Chief' character to truly go to that super superstar level. He talks about the numbers, and I see the numbers. Everything he says is based in truth. He genuinely is a needle mover. He genuinely is a huge attraction and he stays within that character. And he's not getting my acknowledgment except he tells the truth, but I'm gonna tell the truth, too. I'm gonna be the one to take him down."

The only other match confirmed for the show so far is Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Stay tuned for more coverage as the card fills out!