WWE Creates Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Mural In Honor of Clash at the Castle

WWE's Clash at the Castle will feature a heavily anticipated main event, as Drew McIntyre will attempt to dethrone the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns and The Bloodline have made things difficult in the lead-up to the event, but McIntyre seems to be doing just fine, as he posed next to an impressive mural of himself and Reigns side by side in honor of their match at Clash at the Castle. Reigns is holding his twin Titles while McIntyre prepares for battle with his sword Angela at the ready, and you can check out the mural in the post below.

McIntyre seems to be in good spirits after a rough episode of SmackDown last Friday. During that episode, McIntyre ended up getting brutally attacked by Reigns and The Usos, as he was thrown into barricades and over the announce table before being pinned to the mat by a chair.

Starting to feel more real now 👀 #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/iReJ9ZZIHH — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 31, 2022

McIntyre would show off the painful-looking scars of the attack on social media after the match, and his back was covered in red welts and cuts, and he had more welts on his shoulder to boot. McIntyre will seek some payback at Clash at the Castle, and he isn't likely to be deterred by The Bloodline's numbers advantage.

McIntyre continues to be a fan favorite and many would love to see him become a Champion once more now that fans are back in full force. McIntyre's run as Champion kicked off during the pandemic era, and thus there weren't fans in the crowd during much of his Title reign. For him to become Champion once again by not only beating Reigns but also doing so in front of the fans would make for an unforgettable moment for McIntyre, so perhaps he will get that moment on Saturday.

The card for Clash at the Castle is still coming together, but here's the current card as it now stands.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs Sheamus

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair (C), Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Seth Freakin Rollins vs Riddle

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs The Judgement Day

Clash at the Castle takes place on September 3rd at 1 PM EST on Peacock.

