Drew McIntyre Revives His "Broken Dreams" Entrance Theme at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre finally revived his classic "Broken Dreams" entrance theme at Clash at the Castle on Saturday, as the song blared through the arena while clips from McIntyre's life flashed on the screen. The former WWE Champion used the song (a collaboration between Jim Johnston and Shaman's Harvest) in the early years of his career and fans had been asking for years to see its revival. "The Scottish Warrior" teased its return multiple times leading up to his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"I talk about the possibility of having it for a big match, so fingers crossed," McIntyre said on El Brunch de WWE this week. "[I am] always working to make things happen. I can promise people that."

Who else got emotional hearing Broken Dreams once again at #WWECastle?@DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/TLLTTmfMRt — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022

This story is developing...