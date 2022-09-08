Why WWE's Clash at the Castle Ended With That Bizarre Sing-Along With Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury

WWE's Clash at the Castle main event saw Roman Reigns narrowly retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre thanks to the arrival of The Bloodline's newest member, Solo Sikoa. But, oddly enough, the premium live event didn't actually stop there. Instead, Tyson Fury entered the ring to shake hands with Reigns then congratulated McIntyre on a hard-fought bout. "The Scottish Warrior" then attempted to send the Cardiff crowd home happy by saying he'd keep fighting until he won the world title, then he and Fury started a sing-along with the fans of "American Pie" and "Don't Look Back in Anger."

The odd scene didn't play well for the fans watching at home and there was plenty of confusion for why the show kept rolling even though this was clearly a segment you'd see at house shows or dark matches. According to Freddie Prinze Jr., airing that segment was a bit of an accident.

"The end of the match was weird because they forgot to say cut, I know this for a fact. I asked a couple of people. They left the feed running and all of a sudden Drew McIntyre was feeling good, Tyson Fury came out to the ring, and they sang 'Sweet Caroline' after a loss. It was so weird," Prinze Jr. explained on his Wrestling With Freddie Podcast.

The fallout from the match won't be seen until tomorrow's episode of SmackDown, which is scheduled to have an appearance form The Bloodline. It's unclear when Reigns' next championship defense will be as WWE's next pay-per-view, Extreme Rules, doesn't take place in a stadium.

"The main thing is, no, we're not going to be on every single pay-per-view, but anything that I am on, which will be all the major ones and a couple of the other ones that fall in-between the big four and the Saudis. I'll always support those with TV to build the story and rivalry going forward. Compared to what I did, technically, compared to a full-time, on everything, you only get a day and a half a week, yeah, it's part-time compared to what I usually run. I'm an annual character on WWE television. It's done well so far. The reactions, it makes everything feel more special if you're not as attainable or available. It puts a little mystique around you. Pretty much all of the houses have done well. The actual reaction, the decibel level is still very high. I couldn't have planned for it to go any better. Hopefully, we'll continue to build that. I've done it to where, I could do it every single week, that's no problem. At the same time, if the quality is high, the quantity doesn't have to be crazy," Reigns explained on a recent podcast interview regarding the schedule he has kept since WrestleMania 38.

h/t WrestlingNews.co