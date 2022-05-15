WWE Clash at the Castle Main Event Reportedly Determined

✖

WWE will host its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992 with the Clash at the Castle premium live event on Sept. 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The poster for the show has already been revealed, featuring Drew McIntyre (with Angela), Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Edge, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns. According to Dave Meltzer via the Wrestling Observer, Reigns vs. McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been penciled in as the show's main event. "The Scottish Warrior" was pushing for WWE to have a major UK event throughout his two reigns as WWE Champion in 2020-21 and has been feuding with "The Tribal Chief" for a while.

It's unclear who will challenge Reigns prior to September, given that WWE has three pay-per-views before then and two of them (Money in the Bank in Las Vegas, SummerSlam in Nashville) are in football stadiums. Cody Rhodes has made it clear he wants the WWE Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura still wants revenge for Rick Boogs' injury and Reigns' follow-up attack and both members of RK-Bro have been going after Reigns while trying to get their hands on The Usos' SmackDown tag titles. Reigns reportedly won't be on the card for Hell in a Cell next month at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago.

McIntyre spoke with ComicBook last month and discussed how a title match would mean so much more to him than a match with Tyson Fury. The two were seemingly building up a match by trading shots on social media for years.

"When it comes to Tyson, I see the ball is in his court. You've got our number, give us a call, we'll figure it out because I ain't waiting for you and my attention's fully straight ahead. My attention's on the championships. My attention's on Roman. And realistically, if I had a dream scenario, it would be fighting for the title in the UK, in a stadium, the show that I've been dreaming about and pushing for years, and it's actually freaking happening. And the tickets are fighting off the shelf, so get them soon," McIntyre said.

In a separate interview with WrestleRant Radio, he argued in favor of having separate world championships on Raw and SmackDown — "I mean just for the roster it's been separated. I think each show should have its own champion. I know, say like 20 years ago, whatever it was the same champion they traveled to the shows. But it was also the same roster. Right now, it's because of what happened at WrestleMania I know the bell to Mania was for this gigantic match with Roman vs. Brock. It was two champions facing off with each... the two top champions facing off with each other. Two individuals with such an incredible history really on fire at another level persona-wise with Roman as his Tribal Chief character and cowboy Brock, which we've never seen before so it was a huge match, huge implications. This is the fallout from that huge match with both titles and it's cool right now. It puts him even higher up than he was before if that's even possible. He's literally Thanos levels right now. I think it's about time that somebody at least took one of those titles off of him and I'm looking at Drew McIntyre."