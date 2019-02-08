WWE Confirms International Superstar Shake-up Dates

WWE officially confirmed that this year’s Superstar Shake-up, dubbed the “International Superstar Shake-up,” will take place on April 15-16 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada week after Wrestlemania 35.

The announcement came with a clip highlighting some of the most pivotal roster moves of the two previous shake-ups, citing Alexa Bliss’ move to Raw, Jinder Mahal’s move to SmackDown Live prior to his WWE Championship reigns and Asuka’s move to the Blue Brand after suffering her first loss against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mark your calendars: The 2019 #SuperstarShakeUp is set to take place April 15 & 16! pic.twitter.com/T6t9CuLQ0j — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2019

The dates were already spoiled earlier in the week with POST Wrestling’s John Pollock posted a video from the Canadian broadcast of Monday Night Raw, which showed Scott Stanford promoting the April 15-16 episodes of Raw and SmackDown as this year’s Shake-up dates.

The Superstar Shake-up debuted in 2017, serving as the new version of the WWE Draft once the brand split was reinstated.

WrestleMania 35 takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7.