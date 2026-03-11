WWE 2K26 Reveals Ringside Pass DLC Lineup (And Fans Are Losing It Over First Time Crossover)

WWE fans are already starting to unlock superstars in the first season of WWE 2K26’s Ringside Pass, which includes a host of legends in the free tier and some of AAA’s biggest superstars in the premium tier, including favorites like Flammer and Mr. Iguana. Now WWE 2K26 has finally unveiled the full lineup of Ringside Pass DLC, and while there are multiple superstar additions to get excited about, WWE fans are losing their minds over one addition in particular, and it marks a first-time crossover as well.

WWE 2K26’s Ringside Pass DLC lineup includes at least four unlockable superstars with each season, and there are six seasons in total. The lineup includes a mix of WWE Legends, AAA stars, and some of WWE’s newly signed superstars from the past few months, but the biggest reveal was that TNA stars The Hardys will be returning to a WWE game in WWE 2K26, and they will be part of season 4.

As you might imagine, this caught fans off guard in the best way, as many had written off the possibility of Matt and Jeff Hardy being included in the game given that they were still part of TNA. Thankfully things got worked out though, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. @JzonAzari said, “About time Team Extreme is back!!”, while @BigRighteous wrote, “Best DLC announcement yet!”. @Jeno2490 wrote, “WTF, that’s great news. I’m crying with joy and I can’t wait”, and @themoe85 added, “Letsss freaking goooooo. I been waiting for this announcement and it’s finally happening yes thank WWE and WWE 2k the hardys are back in WWE game yesss.”

WWE 2K26’s Full Superstar Ringside Pass Lineup

Season 1: Releases March 6, 2026 – Price $9.99

Premium Tier Superstars – El Hijo Del Vikingo, Flammer, Mr. Iguana, Psycho Clown, Elite Jacob Fatu as its premium tier unlocks.

Free Tier Superstars – Since this season is already live, we know all of the free-tier Ringside Pass unlockable superstars. Those include Shawn Michaels, Tyler Breeze, Eddie Guerrero ’97, Andre The Giant, Alundra Blayze ’94, Chyna, Bret Hart, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, Ultimate Warrior, Ravishing Rick Rude, Honky Tonk Man, Headbanger Mosh, Headbanger Thrasher, Booker T, Kurt Angle, Undertaker ’03, British Bulldog, Bray Wyatt, Rowdy Roddy Piper, The Iron Sheik, Mr. Perfect, Terry Funk, Kane ’08, Superstar Billy Graham, Dusty Rhodes, Diesel, Razor Ramon, The Hurricane, Vader, Macho Man Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth, Faarooq, Undertaker ’98, Paul Bearer, Mankind, Dude Love, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Styx, Lex Luger, DDP ’98, The Great Muta, Shawn Michaels ’94, Sensational Sherri, Hulk Hogan ’02, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H ’08, Shawn Michaels ’05, The Rock ’01, Holly wood Hogan, and Bray Wyatt The Fiend ’23.

Season 2: Releases April 2026 – Price $9.99

Premium Tier Superstars – Ax, Crush, Kelly Kelly, and Smash

Season 3: Releases June 2026 – Price $9.99

Premium Tier Superstars – Brian Pillman, Matt Cardona, La Parka, and Torrie Wilson

Season 4: Releases July 2026 – Price $9.99

Premium Tier Superstars – Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Lady Shani, and Jelly Roll

Season 5: Releases September 2026 – Price $9.99

Premium Tier Superstars – Brie Bella, Danhausen, Pagano, Bam Bam Bigelow

Season 6: Releases October 2026 – Price $9.99

Premium Tier Superstars – Octagon Jr., Royce Keys, Earthquake, Typhoon

WWE 2K26 will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2 on March 13, 2026.

