WWE 2K26: WWE Superstars Reveal Their Future 2K Showcase Matches (And One Cover Star Is Long Overdue)

WWE 2K26 will feature the long-awaited return of CM Punk to the WWE 2K franchise, as the last time he graced the cover was back in WWE 13, and he was only a playable superstar as of WWE 2K25. This year, he not only gets the cover but also gets a 2K Showcase mode that features a bevy of career highlights, but there are a host of other Superstars who are more than deserving of their own cover star status and Showcase mode as well. ComicBook had the chance to catch up with several WWE superstars and get the top matches they would include in their showcases, and one cover star showcase combination is particularly long overdue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up is the legendary Trish Stratus, who is not only one of the biggest all-time WWE superstars but is also still delivering big-time matches in the ring against some of the best whenever she makes an appearance. That’s why we had to ask her about which 3 matches would be in her 2K Showcase if she were to be a cover star, and that cover star opportunity should happen ASAP, because it is long overdue.

Play video

Stratus agreed, and her fans do as well. “Okay, this is a good one. There has to be a showcase. I mean, you know, like 25th anniversary year,” Stratus said. “Again, it’s my online community. My Stratuspherians are like why isn’t there a showcase? But I’m like, yeah, why isn’t there one?”

“We’re going to go. Obviously, we’ve got to do the history-making Trish vs. Lita main event Raw. We’ll do that one. Mickie James Trish Stratus, WrestleMania 22. Let’s do like a crazy one. Let’s go Trish and Triple H versus the Rock and Lita. Do you remember that one main event? You know, back in the day when we did Intergender, which brings me to my new point, and now it is. Yes.”

Speaking of Trish Stratus, she was also mentioned in another superstar’s dream Showcase lineup. That superstar is none other than Tiffany Stratton, and her Showcase match list is top-tier. “I would love for my NXT No Mercy match to be in there against Becky Lynch. I would love my WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair, and probably my Evolution match against Trish Stratus.

Jacob Fatu Goes Bloodline, and It’s Triple Threat For The Ruler

Next, let’s move to the Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu, who recently competed in his first Elimination Chamber, and one of his other firsts in WWE made the cut. “Man, it’s definitely gonna be my debut, you know, in Canada. First time that I ever left the States for Money in the Bank. Second one will be War Games with all of us up in there. I mean, tapped in. And we also did that in Canada. Damn, man. Shout out to Canada,” Fatu said.

“And then the last one probably be me and Solo. Yeah, definitely me and my blood. Definitely me and my brother, man. I mean, just two young cats from Northern California, you know, doing a cage match in New Jersey, main in MetLife. So those would probably definitely be the three,” Fatu said.

We also had the chance to speak with Oba Femi, who is one of the fastest-rising superstars in WWE. Femi recently made his debut on Monday Night Raw and the Royal Rumble, and while his career is still early, he’s already got several matches perfect for a Showcase.

“Ooh, Showcase matches for Oba Femi. Oba Femi versus Je’Von Evans. Pick one. Pick one. I don’t care. They’re all great. Any Oba Femi Triple threat will also be in there, because I was very notorious for having fantastic Triple Threat matches. So I think, I think those will be my picks. Anyone with Je’Von and any Triple Threat.

Chelsea Green Brings Back A Favorite, and Iyo Sky Picks An Unexpected Legend

Chelsea Green had a banner 2025, and 2026 is looking to be huge as well for the two-time Women’s United States Champion. When Green is the WWE 2K cover star, she already knows 3 matches that will be part of the showcase lineup, including a favorite that is now possible thanks to WWE 2K26’s new match type.

“Oh, okay. Definitely the dumpster match, and like, this was the first year we put dumpster matches in the game, so I feel like this is perfect. I’m going dumpster match. I’m going me versus Michin in the Championship match with that beautiful, stunning gear with my face all over it,’ Green said. “And maybe I’m going with like an older, can I go tag matches? Maybe I’ll go an older tag match with either Piper or Sonya Deville for Nostalgia Factor.”

Now, when we spoke to Iyo Sky, she chose some dream matchups that haven’t had the chance to happen yet, including a match against an unexpected legend that we just have to see now that it’s been spoken out loud. “Okay, I would love to wrestle, like, an intergender match with Rey Mysterio. I want to team up with Rey Mysterio. Also. I want to, like, wrestle against Lita,” Sky said. “Moonsault versus Moonsault would be great. And what else? I want to wrestle against The Undertaker.”

Iyo Sky vs Undertaker is crazy, but Sky vs Mysterio is crazy and possible, so that’s the one that we need to see ASAP.

Blake Monroe Wants To Destroy NXT Superstar, and Bayley Brings Back An All-Time Moment

Despite still being a relatively recent addition in NXT, Blake Monroe has already held Championship gold and looks to hold more in the future. At the moment, there are two obstacles in the way of making that happen, and that’s why in her showcase dream scenario, she hopes to have the ability to take down her rivals in a Triple Threat.

“So my journey has been incredible, but wrestling is a roller coaster, so I’ve been through some ups and some downs. Thea Hale, Jaida Parker. My showcase as in what kind of matches do I want? What I want to do is a steel cage match. I want to be on top,” Monroe said. “I’ve seen this in the trailer. I think, like, Liv Morgan flies to the floor. I want to do that to Thea Hale and actually, let’s make it a Triple Threat. Let’s be fun. You can put Jaida Parker in there too. Just throw them. I’m not going through the cage, but they can, and that would pretty much be the end of my story.”

Next up was former Champion and everyone’s favorite Role Model, Bayley, and with a resume of matches as strong as hers, it’s no wonder she picked some true classics for her future showcase, including one of NXT’s best all-time matches.

“I mean, Bayley versus Sasha Banks, Brooklyn NXT. My first Women’s Championship match. That’s got to be in there. I also would like to put Bayley vs Bianca Belair in Saudi Arabia. It was a Last Woman Standing match. That one’s very special to me, and the last one would have to be, there’s two of them. You know what? No, this is going to be it. DAMAGE CTRL. Bailey, Iyo, and Dakota versus the legends, Lita and Trish, and that one chick, Becky Lynch. WrestleMania Los Angeles,” Bayley said.

Drew McIntyre Thinks WWE 2K Skipped His Cover Star Year, and Tyler Breeze Reveals One-Time Only Match For Showcase

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is the superstar running SmackDown these days, and it’s no secret he’s not the biggest fan of CM Punk. Despite that, McIntyre was in great spirits when talking about WWE 2K26, even though the year they didn’t release a 2K was probably when he would have been on the cover. McIntyre said, “The one year it didn’t come out would have been my cover.” McIntyre is still hopeful it will happen though, saying, “The story of my life. We’ll get there eventually because we always get there in the end. It takes forever.”

When that does happen, McIntyre already has three matches for his showcase locked in. “I mean, best wise there are so many matches with, you know, guys like Roman and Sheamus. Idiot Punk fans love it as much as it drove me insane for those two,” McIntyre said. “Three, the Royal Rumble 2020. I guess with a Royal Rumble in there because that’s what got me to the next level. Eliminating Brock and winning the Rumble, even wrestling and beating Brock at the main event at WrestleMania.”

“I think we need an empty arena in the showcase mode because you know that’s a time in history that will never happen again, but was so significant at the time. Not just my career, but in the world, and the Three Stages of Hell when I won the title and overcame the odds. I beat Cody and Jacob in the same night.”

For Tyler Breeze, one match that is for sure making the showcase features a rare appearance from an all-time wrestling star. “Oh, my goodness. I mean, I gotta go Brooklyn, man. I gotta go me and Liger. That’s just one of those ones that I probably get asked about most just because I think it’s got a little bit of randomness to it, and also just, like, it’s his only match he’s ever had here, and that’s mine. So that one definitely, 100%,” Breeze said.

You can play through CM Punk’s custom showcase when WWE 2K26 releases on March 13th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!