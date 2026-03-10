WWE 2K26: All Locker Codes and How To Use Them

WWE 2K26 has ushered in the latest era of the WWE 2K series with CM Punk in the spotlight, as the Best in the World is not only the cover star of the game but is also the star of the 2K Showcase. Punk is also prominent in most of 2K26’s updated modes and stories, and he’s even made an impact on Locker Codes. If you’re unfamiliar with Locker Codes, these are codes that you can type in to unlock card packs and even special edition superstars at times in MyFACTION. We’re going to show you how to use them, but we are also putting every available code and ones that are released in the future right here in one handy place.

WWE 2K26 Locker Codes

1. CODE: BSTINTWRLD26 – The first code released is pretty straightforward, as it will unlock an Aftershock Series 1 Basic Pack and a Momentum Series 1 Basic Pack that you can open in MyFACTION. The only thing to keep in mind is that to make sure you can unlock this code, you will need to redeem it before March 13th, 2026.

How To Redeem Locker Codes

Once you have the Locker Codes, you need to know where to actually take advantage of them, and it’s a little different in WWE 2K26 compared to WWE 2K25. In 2K25, you had to head to the MyFACTION page, and then there was a spot to redeem Locker Codes, but WWE 2K26 has simplified this.

Now you can find a Locker Codes tab on the main menu, which is on the fourth tier of options. You will find it in the options section next to Roster and above Controls. Once you select this option, you will type in the special code and select, and that will unlock all of the rewards. You can also redeem the rewards by selecting the graphic in the latest news pop-up when you first start the game.

As for the rewards themselves, unlocked MFP moves to your MFP total directly, while any unlocked cards go to your available MyFACTION roster. If you gained card packs, those will go to your unopened packs tab in MyFACTION to be redeemed there.

WWE 2K26 Season Rewards

In addition to Locker Codes, there will also be special rewards coinciding with the launch of each season of content, and you can now redeem reward content for season 1 as long as you’ve downloaded the latest patch. We’ll update this list with each season rewards update moving forward, and you can find season 1 rewards below.

1. Season 1 Rewards – You can head to the main menu right now to redeem the Season 1 rewards, which include an Elite Rhea Ripley Emerald Persona Card, 5000 MFP, 1 Aftershock Series 1 Basic Pack, and 5000 MFP.

The Elite Rhea is one of the special action figure-themed cards, so Ripley will look just like the real Elite action figure that Mattel released last year with the white and purple gear. The only thing to remember is that you will need to redeem these rewards before April 15th, 2026.

WWE 2K26 will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2 on March 13, 2026.

