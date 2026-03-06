WWE 2K26: Where The Wrestling Is Second To None (Review)

WWE’s 2K series has been consistently building upon the foundation it set in WWE 2K22, and WWE 2K25 was another step forward in that tradition, though one particular addition held it back. Now WWE 2K26 has arrived, and not only has it made huge strides in last year’s flawed addition, but it is better than last year’s game in just about every way. While there are still a few flaws, WWE 2K26’s wrestling is truly second to none, and that’s partly why this year’s game is one of the best in the series.

While the series has expanded its feature list and brought a number of old match types back into the fold, the main pull of the product has proven to be its stellar gameplay between the ropes, and this year’s edition seems to take that to heart. The in-ring action has never felt as satisfying or stacked with options, and while there is still room to grow, the core gameplay is so stellar that it helps ground every other mode that’s built around it.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

PROS CONS In-Ring Gameplay Is Simply Top Tier Certain Superstars Still Don’t Look Like Themselves, Even After Repeated Attempts The Island And Backstage Brawls Get Huge Improvements (And Are Finally Fun) Some In-Ring Interactions (Like Weapons) Still Feel Stilted and Take Too Long Better Visuals, Impressive Roster, and Booker T Commentary Are All Wins Universe Mode Still Waiting On Big Features

The In-Ring Wrestling Feels Closer Than Ever To The TV Product

While the foundation was in place from WWE 2K25, WWE 2K26 makes several important strides that genuinely improve a match from beginning to end. Fans who have watched Raw or SmackDown are familiar with the way superstars interact with teh crowd on their way to the ring, and once they hit the ring, things can go a number of different ways.

You can light the pyro during your entrance and even trigger pyro from the ringposts as you play up to the crowd, and thanks to the new camera options, you can jump out to third person and manipulate the camera to get the best shot of your big entrance. By the way, you can also now utilize a true third-person camera during gameplay, and while it does take some getting used to due to the change-up of the right stick, it presents yet one more way to immerse yourself in the main experience.

Once the match gets underway, the movement has never felt smoother, and the animated transitions when working with the barricades, the ropes, and things like tables, dumpsters, and coffins have also improved. Trading blows and chain wrestling also break up the regular ebb and flow of the match, and the stamina system has been thankfully reworked to the point where it doesn’t feel like you’re being punished for being more offensive-minded, and yet you still don’t want to spam attacks to get the most out of your chosen superstar.

I would also be remiss if I didn’t mention the addition of Wade Barrett and Booker T on commentary. Michael Cole is the grounding presence, but Barrett and Booker T bring so much additional personality to the mix that cannot be praised enough, and yes, that includes the amazing reactions to superstars like Trick Williams and Stephanie Vaquer.

The Island And Backstage Brawls Are Finally Fun

With the core gameplay well in hand, the attention now shifts to some of the other modes, but we are going to key in on two modes specifically that underperformed in last year’s game. The Island and Backstage Brawls received a lot of attention last year, but neither mode felt like it came close to reaching its potential. Thankfully, 2K took that to heart and updated both modes significantly in WWE 2K26, and they are 10 times better as a result.

The Island previously suffered from a lackluster presentation and a void of things to actually do when wandering around. 2K26 has changed that in a host of ways, starting with a much more intriguing and interactive story that features three different factions vying for control.

Each of the three factions, which include CM Punk’s Order of Anarchy, Rhea Ripley’s Order of Shadows, and Cody Rhodes’ Order of Tradition, all feature different mixes of superstars as well as original characters that take the chaotic story to some intriguing places. Once you go to their headquarters, you will also find towers to compete in to earn rewards and unlock new gear, and these are definitely challenging but also quite rewarding.

That would be well and good on its own, but after last year’s dated images-only presentation, this year’s version features completely animated cut scenes featuring the actual superstar character models, and it makes a huge difference. Seeing an image of Cody Rhodes and then actually interacting with him in the world is night and day, and it allows the story to actually get its hooks in, as over the top as it may be.

Then there’s the addition of The Scrapyard, and this also ties into Backstage Brawls. The Scrapyard lives on The Island, and you can always visit it there for a match, but you can also choose it from the menu if you prefer. It’s a perfect place to showcase the less restricted Backstage Brawl, as more of the invisible walls restricting movement and falls have thankfully been removed, and the gameplay is so much more fun and chaotic as a result.

Superstars can fall from absurd heights, and you can set up some hilarious scenarios in all of the Backstage maps, and that’s on top of the complete ridiculousness that is battling with shopping carts. After charging forward with one and knocking someone into the cart before slamming them into a wall or post, all I wanted to do was become the best shopping cart wrestler of all time, and I’m not ashamed to admit it.

Much Improved, Even If There Are Flaws Holding It Back From Perfection

WWE 2K26 doesn’t just feature those additions, as almost every mode in the game features worthwhile upgrades. MyGM allows more options during a season by allowing 6 and 8 superstar matches, and you can also utilize the new match types in the mode while making them all intergender if you so choose. MyFACTION also features Intergender gameplay and Faction Chemistry, while MyRISE’s Comeback story is genuinely entertaining and includes ways to divert the story depending on your actions as a heel or babyface.

The Creation Suite’s shift from 100 to 200 slots is a long-wanted upgrade, and it helps immensely for those who love to create their custom superstars and arenas. You can also now implement two colors in your Superstar’s hair quite smoothly, and the same is true of adding LED barricades to your custom arenas. Universe and Showcase remain largely the same, but both have received smaller but still helpful updates, including utilizing the Draft in Universe mode and being able to play Showcase as a Gauntlet mode. The attention to detail for Showcase is still as impressive as ever, but while that was my preferred method to play the mode, having the other option is always welcome.

Not everything is perfect, however, and there are some things clearly holding the game back from perfection. Universe Mode continues to evolve at a rather slow pace, and some gameplay elements that have been wanted for a while still aren’t included. One such element is stable rivalries, as while you can create a stable entrance now, you still can’t really dive into faction vs faction mayhem.

As for general gameplay, the weapon system is truly fun to use, but there still remains a fundamental issue that takes me out of the action every single time, and that’s when picking up a weapon. Using a weapon is easy, but picking it up still requires you to look at the superstar’s feet to find the highlight and then wait for what feels like far too long to actually pick up the weapon. It’s been that way for a few years, and nothing instantly takes me out of what’s happening more than that.

There are a few bugs as well, as I was knocked out of MyFACTION and The Island multiple times when loading a match or a new story scene, with one shutting down the game completely. That said, that hasn’t happened again after the first patch, but it is still worth noting.

The final big element of WWE 2K26 is the new DLC system, which is the Ringside Pass. This is proving to be divisive amongst fans, as it brings a BattlePass mechanic to unlocking characters as opposed to just unlocking everything up front and then buying packs of superstars at various times after release. There’s also the speed at which you unlock things, which is tied to the player completing challenges in various modes, as well as things like the Showcase and MyRISE story.

Something like this is completely subjective, and I understand why some are against this sort of model and implementation. That said, it’s never been an issue in any of the games I play that also have a BattlePass-style unlock system, and in this specific case, the Ringside Pass features recurring RXP opportunities for players who tend to jump around a lot and play multiple modes, which literally describes my playstyle. On any given day, I’m playing some MyGM, MyFACTION, and a Backstage Brawl, and then the next day it’s some MyRISE, The Island, and honestly probably more MyFACTION.

That method is going to grant more recurring RXP than just sticking to one or two modes continuously, and that’s going to be an issue for some players, which I totally understand. My hope is that there are enough RXP opportunities tied to each of the modes so that this isn’t an issue in the future, regardless of which mode you tend to spend the most time in.

Despite those issues, the wrestling in WWE 2K26 is outstanding, and the depth of the roster and the updates to the array of modes make this game considerably better than last year’s version. Considering last year’s game was already stellar, it only makes WWE 2K26 that much more impressive.

WWE 2K26 releases on March 13th.

