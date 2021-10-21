WWE crowned its first Queen’s Crown tournament winner on Thursday at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view, with Zelina Vega defeating Doudrop in the finals. Vega picked up the victory by dodging a diving splash attempt from the former NXT UK star before executing a Code Red powerbomb. Vega was fired by the WWE back in November 2020 but returned to the company back in July. She would not win a single match for the duration of the summer, but finally picked up her first win in late September right before the tournament began. She defeated Toni Storm and Carmella in order to advance to the finals.

Check out the updated results from Crown Jewel below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

(Kickoff) The Usos def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Edge def. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

Mansoor def. Mustafa Ali

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro def. AJ Styles & Omos

RK-Bro def. AJ Styles & Omos Zelina Vega def. Doudrop (Queen’s Crown Final)

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere)

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Championship: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre

Big E vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

King of the Ring Final (Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods)

This story is developing…