WWE's Jade Cargill Opens Up About Training With Natalya (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Natalya has spent a good portion of her career helping the next generation of young women find success under the blinding lights of WWE. In almost any interview she is brought up, talent in and out of the women's locker room have nothing but good things to say about the former three-time women's champion. Natalya, who has been training Jade Cargill at The Dungeon 2.0, opened up about getting to work with the recent SmackDown signee in January. Natalya noted that Cargill approached her to help her get in-ring ready.

Cargill recently spoke to Comicbook.com ahead of WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where she got candid about what it has been like to work with a veteran in the women's locker room, Natalya. When she first signed with WWE in the fall of 2023, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque stated that to no fault of her own, she's going to need a bit of extra time before she makes her in-ring debut. Months later she appeared in the Royal Rumble, taking out huge names like Nia Jax and Naomi and setting the stage for what her dominant future would look like in WWE.

"It was great. You know, she's a veteran in the game. She gave a lot of advice. What I can do better, what, you know, what I can enhance and [she's] very vocal. Very kind, very sweet. You know, I think it was last week, I came in with an erect house against Damage CTRL. She was the first person that text me and say, 'hey, you did phenomenal, you look great.' You know, she's a locker room leader. I'm excited. I'm thankful to have her in our locker room."

At WrestleMania 40, Cargill teamed with Naomi and Bianca Belair against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. Two of the women in that match, Belair and Asuka both have WrestleMania streaks of very different magnitudes. In every single one of her WrestleMania matches since WrestleMania 37, Belair has come out on top. Asuka on the other hand has lost all five of her WrestleMania matches since WrestleMania 36. That streak continued Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field when Cargill, Naomi and Belair who have dubbed themselves the "big three" made a statement, pinning the heel stable.