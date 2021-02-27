Drew McIntyre Returning to WWE Raw Next Week

✖

Drew McIntyre survived five former world champions in order to retain his WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. But "The Scottish Warrior"didn't leave the show with the title, as Bobby Lashley attacked him after the Chamber had been lifted above the ring. This gave The Miz the perfect opening to cash-in his Money in the Bank and become a two-time WWE Champion.

McIntyre was absent from this week's Raw (though he was reportedly backstage), and in the meantime, Lashley earned himself a one-on-one title match with Miz set for the March 1 episode. WWE confirmed during this week's SmackDown that McIntyre will also make his return during the episode.

McIntyre has a bone to pick with both men, and there's a good chance he could end up interfering in the title match to cause a disqualification. But on the other hand, Sheamus continued his crusade for a one-on-one match during Raw.

"No, it wasn't satisfying (beating Jeff Hardy) because there's something missing and that's my true WWE championship opportunity," Sheamus said in a backstage promo after beating Jeff Hardy (h/t Cageside Seats). "Last night I broke Drew McIntyre, I had him beat. But of course the numbers game is against me, we're in an Elimination Chamber match and AJ Styles takes the opportunity and takes me out of the match. Huh? What sort of politics is going on in this place, right? You promised something and it's never delivered. Drew McIntyre, two weeks in a row I had you beat -- the first time it was a sure fire thing, the second, well, it was going to be an obvious victory for me. You dodged a bullet but look what happened to you in the end. You could have avoided all this mess, this entire mess, if you'd just given me what I deserved. No, this isn't satisfying, but it will be satisfying when I get Drew McIntyre 1-on-1 because that's been brewing for 20 years."