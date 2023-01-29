WWE Royal Rumble: Fans Are Reeling From The Bloodline's Fallout With Sami Zayn and Jey Uso
WWE fans are still reeling from the fallout of the WWE Royal Rumble main event as not only did Sami Zayn finally turn on the Bloodline, but Jey Uso is starting to have his own doubts as well! The main event of the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event featured Roman Reigns taking on Kevin Owens, and the weeks leading into the match had started to form many doubts for Sami Zayn as his friend was constantly put in trouble. This all came to a head with Sami's final test, which ended up being help Roman to win. But that wasn't all.
After Roman was able to clutch the victory, he ended up delivering a much more decisive beat down to Kevin Owens that saw the rest of the Bloodline join in and make things even more brutal. Sami Zayn tried to jump in before Roman ultimately tried to make Sami deliver the final blow, which Sami delivered to Roman instead. This led to the Bloodline taking out Sami as well, but Jey Uso didn't immediately jump in as he was feeling all sorts of mixed emotions.
It's a segment that WWE fans are still reeling from, and you can read on to see some of their reactions below! What did you think of the Bloodline parting ways with Sami Zayn in this way? What do you think it means for Jey Uso's future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
What a Chant!
They beat up Kevin, they beat up Sami and Jey is so done that he's left the ring.— Brij Raj (@soral88) January 29, 2023
"Fuck You Roman' chants echo through the stadium. This is incredible storytelling #royalrumble #RoyalRumble2023 #WWE pic.twitter.com/howf2o9B0p
Just Magical
This is the best angle I have been alive for. That was magic #royalrumble— Brian Smith (@Bravesbrian3) January 29, 2023
You'd Think Roman Would Learn By Now...
Roman needs to do a better job at watching his back (literally) #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/556krVEmrW— Buster Boy (@Buster_Boy22) January 29, 2023
Absolutely Hooked
No Sami!
NOOOO SAMI DONT HIT ROMAN #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/JwIMeN6BoL— rex (@rexrickss) January 29, 2023
Masterpiece
FUCK YOU ROMAN REIGNS CHANTS
MASTERPIECE. pic.twitter.com/ScPG3jmpTi— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) January 29, 2023
Only One Way This Can Go...
Time to make this happen at WM #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/hifEwCBduV— 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔄𝔟𝔶𝔰𝔪𝔞𝔩 𝔄𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔩{✫⍟✬} (@advocateof_TPOP) January 29, 2023
The Real MVP
the MVP of The Bloodline storyline. Jey Uso. #royalrumble pic.twitter.com/yPlhRYr9Hx— John Savage (@atopguys) January 29, 2023
No Rock Though...
No Rock💔#RoyalRumble— EliteRockers© (@EliteClubSOB) January 29, 2023
Cinema
The Royal Rumble was cinema.— 𝔄𝔷𝔯𝔞𝔢𝔩 (@hayward_azrael) January 29, 2023
Fantastic show.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/iXYTKCzWZh