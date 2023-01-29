WWE Royal Rumble: Fans Are Reeling From The Bloodline's Fallout With Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

WWE fans are still reeling from the fallout of the WWE Royal Rumble main event as not only did Sami Zayn finally turn on the Bloodline, but Jey Uso is starting to have his own doubts as well! The main event of the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event featured Roman Reigns taking on Kevin Owens, and the weeks leading into the match had started to form many doubts for Sami Zayn as his friend was constantly put in trouble. This all came to a head with Sami's final test, which ended up being help Roman to win. But that wasn't all.

After Roman was able to clutch the victory, he ended up delivering a much more decisive beat down to Kevin Owens that saw the rest of the Bloodline join in and make things even more brutal. Sami Zayn tried to jump in before Roman ultimately tried to make Sami deliver the final blow, which Sami delivered to Roman instead. This led to the Bloodline taking out Sami as well, but Jey Uso didn't immediately jump in as he was feeling all sorts of mixed emotions.

It's a segment that WWE fans are still reeling from, and you can read on to see some of their reactions below! What did you think of the Bloodline parting ways with Sami Zayn in this way? What do you think it means for Jey Uso's future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!