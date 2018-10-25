WWE: Enzo Amore Shows Support For Roman Reigns

The wrestling community has rallied around Roman Reigns after his Leukemia diagnosis became public on WWE Raw, and that includes Enzo Amore.

While Enzo might not be with WWE any longer (and probably won’t be returning), he took to social media to share his support for Reigns, who relinquished his Universal Championship on Monday Night Raw after learning the Leukemia was no longer in remission. Enzo showed his support with one of his signature catchphrases.

“Leukemia … there is only 1 word to describe you. And I’m gunna spell it out for ya S A W F T #SAWFT! Tough times don’t last, tough people do. ✊🏼 u got it dog.”

Reigns took to social media to share a message of gratitude with the community after all the love and support he’s received, saying “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out…I can’t put into words what it means to me. Your energy and positivity motivate me to get better quickly to get back in the ring, but for now I’m going to spend time with my family and focus on health. Thank you – Joe/Roman”

Not many knew what was really happening with Reigns before he went to the ring at Raw, and that explains the genuine response from his fellow superstars and the announce team, who didn’t have much to say during or after his speech in the ring.

During that speech, Reigns made it clear that he plans on coming back in the future.

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” Reigns said. “Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”

This is the first time the Leukemia has flared up since 2008, and we wish Reigns a speedy recovery so he can get back to good health and doing what he loves.