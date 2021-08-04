Former WWE Tag Team Debuting at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming Tonight

By Connor Casey

This week's AEW Dynamite will see the arrival of a fan-favorite tag team recently released by NXT. Matt Martel and Chase Parker had been slowly building up a fanbase on WWE's Black & Gold Brand as Ever-Rise, only for the pair to get cut on June 25. They've since gone back to their independent wrestling names Matt Lee and Jeff Parker (known as 2.0), and in a promo released on Tuesday night, the pair announced they'd be teaming with Daniel Garcia for a six-man tag match on Dynamite. Garcia, at only 22-years-old, has been building up a name for himself on the independent scene over the past couple of years in promotions like Limitless Wrestling and has competed in four matches on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

The three called out the toughest opponents possible in their promo and wound up catching the attention of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin. A six-man tag match was confirmed for Dynamite this morning.

This week's Dynamite will see AEW return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, hence the Homecoming theme. The Florida venue hosted every episode of AEW programming and pay-per-views from Double or Nothing 2020 through June 2021. Check out the card for the show below:

  • Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black
  • Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera
  • Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia and 2.0
  • The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch (NWA Women's World Championship Eliminator Match)
  • Christian Cage vs. The Blade
