Former WWE Tag Team Debuting at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming Tonight

This week's AEW Dynamite will see the arrival of a fan-favorite tag team recently released by NXT. Matt Martel and Chase Parker had been slowly building up a fanbase on WWE's Black & Gold Brand as Ever-Rise, only for the pair to get cut on June 25. They've since gone back to their independent wrestling names Matt Lee and Jeff Parker (known as 2.0), and in a promo released on Tuesday night, the pair announced they'd be teaming with Daniel Garcia for a six-man tag match on Dynamite. Garcia, at only 22-years-old, has been building up a name for himself on the independent scene over the past couple of years in promotions like Limitless Wrestling and has competed in four matches on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

The three called out the toughest opponents possible in their promo and wound up catching the attention of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin. A six-man tag match was confirmed for Dynamite this morning.

2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) have arrived in #AEW, & aren’t wasting any time! They’ve aligned with Daniel Garcia & challenged 3 of the top names in AEW @JonMoxley, @MadKing1981 & @DarbyAllin! GM @TonyKhan has just sanctioned this match for #AEWDynamite TOMORROW night Live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Xcvd9vyPSQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2021

This week's Dynamite will see AEW return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, hence the Homecoming theme. The Florida venue hosted every episode of AEW programming and pay-per-views from Double or Nothing 2020 through June 2021. Check out the card for the show below:

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera

Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia and 2.0

The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch (NWA Women's World Championship Eliminator Match)

Christian Cage vs. The Blade