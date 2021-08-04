Former WWE Tag Team Debuting at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming Tonight
This week's AEW Dynamite will see the arrival of a fan-favorite tag team recently released by NXT. Matt Martel and Chase Parker had been slowly building up a fanbase on WWE's Black & Gold Brand as Ever-Rise, only for the pair to get cut on June 25. They've since gone back to their independent wrestling names Matt Lee and Jeff Parker (known as 2.0), and in a promo released on Tuesday night, the pair announced they'd be teaming with Daniel Garcia for a six-man tag match on Dynamite. Garcia, at only 22-years-old, has been building up a name for himself on the independent scene over the past couple of years in promotions like Limitless Wrestling and has competed in four matches on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.
The three called out the toughest opponents possible in their promo and wound up catching the attention of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin. A six-man tag match was confirmed for Dynamite this morning.
2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) have arrived in #AEW, & aren’t wasting any time! They’ve aligned with Daniel Garcia & challenged 3 of the top names in AEW @JonMoxley, @MadKing1981 & @DarbyAllin! GM @TonyKhan has just sanctioned this match for #AEWDynamite TOMORROW night Live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Xcvd9vyPSQ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2021
This week's Dynamite will see AEW return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, hence the Homecoming theme. The Florida venue hosted every episode of AEW programming and pay-per-views from Double or Nothing 2020 through June 2021. Check out the card for the show below:
- Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black
- Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera
- Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia and 2.0
- The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch (NWA Women's World Championship Eliminator Match)
- Christian Cage vs. The Blade
