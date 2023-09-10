WWE Star Wrestles at Live Event Despite Recent Reports of Being Removed From The Roster

Days after he had reportedly been removed from NXT's roster, Gable Steveson wrestled his second WWE match this weekend.

Gable Steveson's WWE career continues to be a mystery. WWE signed the Olympic gold medalist to an NIL deal in 2021 and gave him the opportunity to learn pro wrestling while continuing his collegiate wrestling career at the University of Minnesota. The company would go so far as to have him be drafted to the Monday Night Raw roster before even competing in a match, and by the time he did finally step in the ring, it was on the NXT developmental brand. Steveson took on Baron Corbin at the NXT: The Great American Bash event back in July, which ended in a double count-out.

Steveson then disappeared from WWE TV again and was set to wrestle in the 2023 World Championships later this month, only for news to break this week that he was withdrawing from the competition. No reason was given and the news was followed days later by a report from the Wrestling Observer stating Steveson had quietly been removed from the NXT roster internally.

But yet another wrinkle was added to the story this weekend as Steveson wrestled at an NXT live event. in Melbourne, Florida. He picked up his first pro wrestling win by beating Dante Chen.

Kurt Angle on Gable Steveson's WWE Potential

Kurt Angle, WWE's original Olympic Gold Medalist, recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on Insight regarding Steveson's potential in pro wrestling.

"First of all, he's an incredible athlete," Angle said. "He's not only incredible on the mat wrestling. This kid, he can do backflips. He's really athletic. Super athletic. I think he's gonna have a great future. I just don't know how entertaining he's gonna be."

"I know that he loves to talk. A lot of his friends that I talked to say he's kind of a loudmouth, which is kind of good. You don't want to be shy when you're in this," Angle continued. "I was a shy kid, and when I went to WWE, I had to learn how to suck it up and just go out there and put everything on the line. It was really a hard transition for me. I think Gable Stevenson will have the same thing."