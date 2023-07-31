WWE's Gable Steveson Wins NXT Debut, but Great American Bash Fans in Baron Corbin's Corner

After several weeks of appearances in WWE NXT, Gable Steveson announced that he was not pursuing more Olympic gold or another National Championship. Instead, he was going to start his WWE career in NXT, but he was interrupted by Baron Corbin, and thanks to Corbin sticking his nose into things, Gable's first match was against Corbin at the Great American Bash, and Corbin clearly had the crowd on his side. The fight would spill to the outside at several points, and that led to both stars being counted out. The fight continued though, and Corbin ended up being slammed through the barricade. It was clear that Corbin was the favorite of the crowd, and we can't wait to see what NXT does with this storyline moving forward.

Gable went to takedown Corbin quickly but Corbin was able to avoid it. Gable quickly got back in the driver's seat, delivering several forearms and strikes, and then soon after Gable hit the Ankle Lock but Corbin got to the ropes. Gable chased him out of the ring and hit a German Suplex on the floor, but Corbin slammed Gable into the ring post twice and caught his breath.

Corbin got Gable back in the ring and slammed Gable's shoulder into the post before hitting him in the face. Then Corbin slammed Gable's head into the ring post and followed up with some knee strikes and kicks. The crowd started to cheer Corbin and then Corbin lifted Gable on his shoulders and slammed him down into a cover, but Gable kicked out.

Corbin slammed Gable's face into the ropes and then went for the pin, but Gable kicked out. Gable came back and slammed Corbin's face into the ropes to get some payback, and then Corbin kept Gable down with stomps and shoves. Gable got his bearings and then hit three suplexes in a row before throwing Corbin to the outside.

Gable clotheslined Corbin over the ropes to the outside, but Corbin slammed Gable against the ring apron. The commentary team had to move quickly, as Gable threw Corbin over the table. They continued to fight on the outside and were counted out, but they kept fighting on the outside by the tables.

Then security came out to split them up, but they couldn't manage to keep them separated. Gable got some big shots in and really started being aggressive, but Corbin fired right back. More security poured in and tried to split them up, but things poured to the outside again, and Gable sent Corbin right through the barricade. Gable would get back in the ring and celebrate the win, but the crowd was firmly in favor of Corbin, and it will be interesting to see if NXT pivots or changes course in regards to Gable as a result.

You can find the full card and updated results for Great American Bash below.

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Thea Hail – Submission Match

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) def. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Family (C) def. Gallus

Roxanne Perez def. Blair Davenport – Weapons Wild Match

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin – No Winner, Both Counted Out

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz def. Meta-Four – Eight Person Mixed Tag Team Match

NXT's Great American Bash is now streaming on Peacock.

