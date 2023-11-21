WWE Hall of Famer Believes Drew McIntyre "Never Really Connected" as a Babyface

Drew McIntyre has a new attitude. After weeks of frustrations with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and temptations from The Judgment Day, the Scottish Warrior aligned with WWE Monday Night Raw's top heel faction going into their headlining War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. This turn represents McIntyre's first time working as a bad guy since Summer 2019. Back then, McIntyre served as a heavy for Dolph Ziggler and later backed up Shane McMahon. McIntyre's embracing of the dark side has been something fans have clamored for for a while, as many fans believed he had more to offer with a persona shift.

WWE Hall of Famer Anticipates Drew McIntyre's Heel Run

(Photo: USA Network)

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is one of those aforementioned fans looking forward to Drew McIntyre's new villainous role.

"I do," Bischoff said on 83 Weeks when asked if he believes McIntyre's turn will freshen him up. "I've always been a fan of Drew's, [including in] his initial run with WWE. Then he was let go. I was on a couple independent shows with him in the UK. Just a classy guy, and a great performer."

McIntyre's babyface run kicked off with guns blazing, winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January 2020. He parlayed that momentum into strong reactions on WWE Monday Night Raw in the subsequent weeks, but was forced to reach his biggest milestones in front of empty arenas due to the pandemic. His entire reign as WWE Champion occurred in crowd-less venues, and while fans at home praised his title reign, there was no way of knowing how in-person arenas would react to him.

"Perhaps like Ronda Rousey previously in WWE, he may not have been cast in the best role as a babyface," Bischoff said. "I'm anxious to see what he's capable of as a heel. Let's be honest, as much as I respect him and like him, he never really connected as that babyface champion. He had some things against him. I know it was [during the] COVID era, [didn't have] the crowd reaction to kind of help put you up over the top and give you the credibility that a champion should have. That's just bad timing. But I'm looking forward to seeing him in that heel role because he's a phenomenal performer, he's got the right look, he's got the voice, he's physical. He can perform in the ring. Maybe a fresh paint of coat will do him justice."

McIntyre competes alongside The Judgment Day inside War Games this Saturday, November 25th at WWE Survivor Series.