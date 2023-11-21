Drew McIntyre Addresses His Shocking Betrayal on Monday Night RAW

During last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso seemed poised to win back their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, but they fell short of victory thanks to Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior interfered with the match and took out Jey Uso, getting some revenge for everything the Bloodline cost him over the years. Shortly after his attack, McIntyre revealed he was in some kind of agreement with Rhea Ripley and the Judgement Day.

This week, RAW opened with McIntyre in the ring, addressing his betrayal of supposed allies Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. He told the crowd that he didn't do anything out of character, and that if they really knew him they'd know exactly what he was up to. McIntyre made it clear that this was all about Jey Uso, and his need to get revenge on the former Bloodline member for costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

He went on to explain that he wasn't part of the Judgement Day, but that he would be fighting alongside them at Survivor Series: WarGames this weekend. McIntyre is the fifth member of the Judgement Day's team, a spot he agreed to because he said Rhea Ripley offered him something that no one else in WWE could: "Jey Uso in a steel cage."

Is Drew McIntyre in the Judgement Day?

McInytre made it clear he's not a member of the Judgement Day, but he and Ripley have been making some deals behind the scenes for several weeks now. Last month, a sly backstage camera made it look as though Ripley may have also cut some kind of deal with the Scottish Warrior.

During a recent episode of RAW, Seth Rollins and McIntyre exchanged words regarding their Crown Jewel title match. A couple of shady statements from Rollins about McIntyre's intentions caused the Scottish Warrior to ask more direct questions of his opponent. Rollins called for the video team to roll footage of a conversation between Adam Pearce and Richochet backstage.

On the surface, the footage seemed like nothing but a simple conversation. However, zooming in on the footage caused everyone in the crowd to see McIntyre and Ripley speaking out of earshot of anyone else on the roster.

The results of Survivor Series this weekend could offer a lot of clarity into the nature of McIntyre's real relationship with Ripley and the Judgement Day. Could he eventually join them? Or will this really be a one-off partnership?