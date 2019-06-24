Ricochet vs. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre Booked for WWE Raw

After Stomping Grounds managed to exceed many fans’ expectations, WWE is looking to keep that momentum rolling this week as they announced two major matches for this week’s Monday Night Raw.

The first will see Ricochet, fresh off winning the United States Championship, take on AJ Styles in “The Phenomenal One’s” return from injury. Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson met up with Ricochet as he took his first official photos as champion, teasing that a match with Styles was on the way.

After failing to capture the Universal Championship against Rollins at Money in the Bank, Styles missed weeks of action due to an AC joint injury. He was pulled from a No. 1 contender’s match back in May and explained his situation on his Mixer streaming account.

“I’ve got something going on with my AC joint,” Styles said. “It’s rubbing up against bone and we thought I had a fracture. It may not be the case, which is a good thing. It may require a shot to keep the swelling down. It’s not a major injury, it’s just wear and tear. Hopefully it doesn’t keep me out for very long.

“I can’t stand being out but I haven’t had rest in a long time,” he continued. “So I’m going to take time to rest my body so I can be back. WWE has made sure we’ve dealt with this injury properly. Trust me, I want to be back. I want to earn my money.”

The second match will see Roman Reigns take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a handicap match. Reigns had been feuding with McMahon ever since he nailed Vince McMahon with a Superman Punch on his first night on SmackDown Live, and McIntyre was quickly brought in as one of McMahon’s lackeys. After costing him a match against McMahon at Super ShowDown, Reigns finally got some revenge on McIntyre by beating him clean in the middle of the ring on Sunday night at Stomping Grounds. Later in the night McIntyre and McMahon were interviewed backstage, where the latter declared that the handicap match would happen.

Other results from Sunday night’s show in Tacoma, Washington included Becky Lynch retaining the Raw Women’s Champion, Rollins keeping the Universal Championship (with help from Lynch) despite Baron Corbin using Lacey Evans as the special guest referee, Kofi Kingston diving his way out of a cage to retain the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan and Rowan retaining the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Heavy Machinery.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Extreme Rules, takes place on July 14 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.