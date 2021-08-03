Ronda Rousey Rips Apart "Ungrateful" Fans For Disrespectful WWE Chants

✖

The WWE has been making the news for some major changes to the professional wrestling organization in the past week, with the likes of Bray Wyatt and Ric Flair being released by the company, with the former being one of the most controversial moves that McMahon's organization has made since releasing Braun Strowman and others earlier this year. Ronda Rousey, the MMA fighter turned professional wrestler, has never shied from controversy and decided to share her thoughts on the recent release of Wyatt, blaming the fans for the company cutting ties with "The Fiend" and causing quite the stir.

Rousey's career in World Wrestling Entertainment was somewhat short-lived, having jumped into the ring in 2018 and leaving the company around one year later. Though Ronda has stated that returning to the squared circle isn't impossible, we've yet to hear word on when the former MMA fighter will jump back into Vince McMahon's company. Considering how many superstars have been released this year, we have to wonder if Rousey's return would ever actually happen, or if she might decide to eventually return by joining the WWE's competition in the likes of AEW or Impact Wrestling. Regardless, Rousey herself certainly is still getting attention despite not entering a match in recent memory.

Ronda Rousey pulled no punches on her Official Twitter Account, stating that the same fans who are saddened by the loss of Bray Wyatt from World Wrestling Entertainment are also the ones who were chanting "we want beach balls," whenever he would appear:

I’ve seen you same “fans” chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting “We want beach balls” over @WWEBrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 3, 2021

While no official confirmation has been revealed as of yet regarding Wyatt's release from the company, rumors have circulated that the superstar was told it was due to "budget cuts," and with the news being so fresh, no word has been released as of yet as to whether or not Bray will decide to wrestle with one of the WWE's competitors.

