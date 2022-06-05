WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Match Order, Main Event Confirmed

✖

WWE's Hell in a Cell takes place tonight inside Chicago's Allstate Arena and the show's match order has made its way online via Fightful Select. After he was pulled from an advertised match on Saturday night, multiple reports dropped on Sunday stating Cody Rhodes had recently suffered an injury (believed to be a torn pec) during a workout, but will still compete in his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins. WWE has reportedly been changing the plans for the match throughout the day, though Cody has not acknowledged it on social media.

Check out the match order for the show below and stay tuned for full coverage of tonight's show! WWE will continue its pay-per-view schedule next month with the Money in the Bank premium live event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 2.

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgement Day

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred)

United States Championship: Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

