Watch: John Cena Clip Appears During Monday Night Football’s Manningcast

This week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants once again featured a second broadcast, known as the Manningcast, with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning providing play-by-play analysis. One of the special guests on this week’s Manningcast was Jon Stewart and at one point the Manning brothers pulled up an old clip of Steward getting hit with an Attitude Adjustment from John Cena inside of a WWE ring.

For those who might not remember, Stewart was brought in as the special guest host for the 2015 edition of SummerSlam and wound up costing John Cena the chance to become a 16-time world champion by interfering in his match with then-WWE Champion Seth Rollins (Stewart cited his fandom for Ric Flair as his reasoning behind it). Cena got his revenge on the former Daily Show host the following night on Raw.

"Is that a suplex, what is that?" – Eli Manning, who clearly does not watch a lot of pro wrestling. pic.twitter.com/Ou3404Gbrh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 2, 2021

Cena would eventually tie Flair’s record for most world championships by beating AJ Styles to become WWE Champion at the 2017 Royal Rumble. Stewart would return to the WWE a year after his initial appearance and accompanied The New Day to the ring for their tag title defense against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

The Peacemaker star made his return to the WWE early this year at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, kicking off a “Summer of Cena” where he competed in a number of live event matches while making various appearances for the pro wrestling promotion. Cena’s short-term run culminated in him losing against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam with the WWE Universal Championship on the line.

