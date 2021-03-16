The Rock And Roman Reigns WrestleMania Match Negotiations Confirmed By Paul Heyman

✖

The dream match between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won't be happening at WrestleMania 37 next month like many fans hoped. However, Paul Heyman gave a new interview with Give Me Sport this week and outright confirmed that conversations between "The Tribal Chief" and "The People's Champ" about a match are taking place. Heyman often gives his interviews so what in character, so it's possible there's some embellishment — but given how much both men have said about the other in the six months it sounds plausible.

"If I could show you one day's worth of text messages, emails and calls that come into my phone from some of the biggest superstars in sports and entertainment on this planet, it would blow your mind," Heyman said. "Crossover celebrities in their prime would love to step into a WrestleMania ring with Roman Reigns. It's not just Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is just one of many. Top stars in many sports are yearning for the publicity, the notoriety, fame, legacy and money of main eventing WrestleMania with Roman Reigns."

The idea of Rock vs. Reigns has been out there ever since Reigns was elevated to main event status, but speculation was kicked into overdrive in the back half of 2020 when Reigns returned from his hiatus and quickly turned heel to capture the WWE Universal Championship. Johnson stated in an interview roughly a month later that he'd be "honored" to have one more match against a member of his family.

"I know how that conversation goes, I'm not going down that road," Johnson said before imitiating how their program would likely be booked. 'Listen, here's what we're thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one...that's when... [you win]'"

"But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE," he added. "But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one."

Meanwhile, Reigns has been stating he's the one star big enough to bring the Hollywood action star back into the squared circle.

"I think I'm the guy. If there is anybody that he would feel comfortable with in the ring, and have the proper build up and can rise to that occasion, there's no doubt I'm the guy. We will definitely have to crack a lot of eggs to get to that," Reigns said on the Load Management Podcast in October. "That's just good TV. Going forward and building a really dominant bad guy within myself and here comes the astronomical superstar, there has never been a guy on his level. You would have to build that villain to get to that point."