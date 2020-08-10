Former WWE Superstar Kamala Dead at 70

Former WWE Superstar Kamala, real name James Harris, passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday. The news of Harris' passing broke via the Cauliflower Alley Club, which tweeted out on Sunday, "The CAC family wishes to extend our sincerest condolences to the family friends and fans the world over upon the news that the legendary James "Kamala" Harris has passed away at the age of 70. Rest in Peace James." As of this writing, the cause of Harris' death has not been released.

Harris made his pro wrestling debut in 1978, working for such promotions as Continental Wrestling Association, Mid-South Wrestling and World Class Championship Wrestling before making his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1984. He wrestled for the company primarily from 1986-97 and again from 1992-93. He would make sporadic appearances beginning in 2001, with his final match inside of a WWE ring taking place in 2006.

WWE released a statement shortly after the news broke.

"WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70," the statement read. "Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006. WWE extends its condolences to Harris' family, friends and fans."

The company then released a photo gallery commemorating Harris' career highlights, which you can see below:

Harris would continue to wrestle for many years following his final stint with WWF, with his last match coming in August 2010. Unfortunately, his health deteriorated in his later life, as complications with high blood pressure and diabetes forced him to have both of his legs amputated in by mid-2012.

