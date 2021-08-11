✖

Kurt Angle decided to have some fun with his fans on Wednesday, taking to his Facebook page, "A....E....." Fans immediately jumped to the conclusion that he was making some sort of announcement about joining to All Elite Wrestling, but then he wrote, "I..O...U 😁 and sometimes Y." He immediately followed up with, "LOL You guys always keep it fun. Thanks for the laugh. I will always have love for you all. I will see you guys at the Steel City Con Saturday." Angle has been a free agent since he was released by the WWE back in April 2020 but has repeatedly stated on his podcast that he has no interest in joining AEW or any other promotion (despite some reaching out with offers).

"I don't think so," Angle said back in March. "I texted Big Show and said congratulations on signing with AEW and he said 'Oh man, I feel like I'm 25.' I was like holy s—, you're going to wrestle? He didn't answer me, but he said he felt like he was 25 again, I guess that means he's going to wrestle, I don't know."

He also recently joked that he'd come wrestle one more time for an asking price of ten million dollars. The Olympic gold medalist retired following a match with Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, which he has repeatedly stated he was disappointed with.

"It didn't go the way I wanted it to," Angle said while talking with Denise Salcedo last July about his final WWE run. "Vince McMahon had an idea for me, I think he was looking at me as a liability, someone that was addicted to painkillers, someone that broke his neck 5 times. So, I think Vince didn't have the same idea I did. I wanted to get a title run when I came back. I actually took a year off after I left TNA and I wrestled around the world. I did events in the U.K, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Arizona; I did a pay-per-view down there with Rey Mysterio. I wanted to have another title run and retire. And Vince McMahon wanted me inducted into the Hall of Fame and I told him, 'Well, I am not done wrestling' and he said, 'That's okay' And I said, 'Well, you know eventually I would like to wrestle,' and he said 'We'll get there.'

"So, after the Hall of Fame, that night, after I had my speech, Vince McMahon came up to me and said, 'You're going to be the GM of Raw starting tomorrow.' And I was like 'Well, I still wanna wrestle,' he said, 'We'll get you there.' So, I think he did everything he could to kind of push that off. And when it was time for me to wrestle, I was doing the GM job for a year and a half; I was inactive, not bumping, not wrestling," he continued. "My body started getting arthritic, my neck tightened up, my back, my knees. Before I knew it, I got in the ring and I looked like an old man wrestling. And I knew that. Even though the company wanted me to continue to wrestle, I didn't feel right about it for a couple reasons. One, I wanted to come back and have the title run, that wasn't going to happen."