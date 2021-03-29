WWE Announces Partnership with Draft Kings

✖

WWE and DraftKings announced on Monday that the online sports betting site will now serve as the Official Gaming partner for WWE. The announcement came with the news that DraftKings will launch free-to-play pools for WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11.

"As a cultural icon and incredible sports and entertainment company, we are thrilled to join forces with WWE and introduce its devoted fanbase to the DraftKings brand," Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer at DraftKings, said in a press release [via Yahoo Finance] "This relationship helps fuel the engagement and drama of WWE's signature matchups and storylines as audiences enjoy the second-screen experiences our products provide."

.@DraftKings will become an Official Gaming Partner of @WWE, subject to regulatory approval in all applicable jurisdictions. The collaboration centers on DraftKings’ popular free-to-play pools product and will launch with an inaugural free-to-play pool at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/lHGxjfl0BF — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 29, 2021

"We're excited to enter this new agreement that makes DraftKings WWE's first-ever free to play gaming partner," Stephanie McMahon added in the release. "This collaboration marks a significant step in deepening engagement with our passionate fans and will provide DraftKings the opportunity to leverage the massive appeal and reach of the WWE brand."

Check out the full card for both nights of WrestleMania below:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two