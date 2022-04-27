WWE Legend Rick Steiner Confronts NXT's Joe Gacy

✖

It was certainly an eventful episode of WWE NXT tonight, and you knew there had to be at least one appearance by the NXT Champion Bron Breakker before he clashed with Joe Gacy at the upcoming Spring Breakin' event. That ended up happening, but what wasn't as expected was that his father, WWE Legend Rick Steiner, would also end up showing up to the festivities. Towards the end of the night Gacy brought out a host of clocked individuals to surround the ring and then gave a promo that said Breakker wasn't cleared for the match next week after their previous run-in, but he was soon interrupted by Rick Steiner, who had some good news to share.

"Gacy, you got it all wrong. My son is cleared to compete, and he will defend his title at NXT Spring Breakin," Steiner said. Gacy said he picked a good time to come back but then added that perhaps he picked the worst possible time. Then all of the cloaked individuals around the ring got up, but they were interrupted by Breakker, who came out and knocked a few of them down and tore through the rest of them in the ring.

Gacy hid behind one and then avoided Breakker's attack only to clothesline Breakker at the end. At the same time, some of his followers (which did not include Harland this time around) held Rick in the corner and kept him from helping Bron. Gacy then lifted his arm and the line of individuals passed the NXT Championship down the line into the ring and into his hand, giving everyone in NXT a possible look at their future if he defeats Breakker next week.

Breakker looked in rough shape after Gacy's attack, but his initial salvo was pretty impressive. By next week he should be ready to go, but it remains to be seen how much wear and tear he's got heading into this match. This is especially important if Harland ends up at ringside or involving himself in the match in some way, so hopefully, Steiner will also be there to even the odds a bit. Who knows, maybe Scott Steiner will be there too for a full Steiner Brothers experience.

Spring Breakin' is shaping up to be a fun event, and it all kicks off next week on NXT, which airs on Tuesday nights on USA at 7 PM CST.

