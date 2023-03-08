WWE Fans Meme Liv Morgan's New York Knicks Appearance
Liv Morgan's road to WWE WrestleMania 39 made a pitstop at Madison Square Garden Tuesday evening. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion sat courtside for the New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets game. Alongside Morgan was WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Justin Scalise, who was in attendance to promote WWE's upcoming live event at MSG. Cameras gave Morgan the courtside celebrity treatment during the game, capturing the WWE superstar's uninterested expression during a conversation with Scalise. The clip made its way to social media shortly after and inadvertently birthed a new meme in the process.
Check out some of the best captions below...
Unbothered
prevnext
I’m crying @ the fact that liv morgan went viral. we love an unbothered queen. pic.twitter.com/yXkG7DYX4G— riana (@banksalorian) March 8, 2023
Exclusive Club
prevnext
Liv Morgan has joined a very prestigious club https://t.co/lexRJdRZJC pic.twitter.com/dfylhV4qny— Bag-Man Sweeps (@Marvelous_Jedi_) March 8, 2023
Relatable
prevnext
Yo @YaOnlyLivvOnce I get it. pic.twitter.com/CDYBbG2YLD— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 8, 2023
Live Forever
prevnext
May these Liv Morgan meme's live forever. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mv3PQUCghD— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 8, 2023
Sorry Bro
prevnext
She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro pic.twitter.com/wL5oFRIyHS— KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) March 8, 2023
What's He Saying?
prevnext
What is he telling Liv Morgan?
Y’all think she’s getting mansplained or getting hit on? 😭pic.twitter.com/rIkAe6F752— Those Wrestling Girls (@TWrestlingGirls) March 8, 2023
Changing Seats
prev
Liv was 2 seconds away from asking for another seat pic.twitter.com/AbmQSnNPie— Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri) March 8, 2023