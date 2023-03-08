WWE Fans Meme Liv Morgan's New York Knicks Appearance

Liv Morgan's road to WWE WrestleMania 39 made a pitstop at Madison Square Garden Tuesday evening. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion sat courtside for the New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets game. Alongside Morgan was WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Justin Scalise, who was in attendance to promote WWE's upcoming live event at MSG. Cameras gave Morgan the courtside celebrity treatment during the game, capturing the WWE superstar's uninterested expression during a conversation with Scalise. The clip made its way to social media shortly after and inadvertently birthed a new meme in the process.

Check out some of the best captions below...