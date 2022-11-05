WWE's Liv Morgan Goes Extreme With Chairs and Tables on SmackDown

The last few weeks have brought about some bad blood between Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville, and as the matches have played out they've become more vicious. Last week Morgan would hit a Superplex on Deville from the top rope, sending her into a pile of chairs, and on tonight's WWE SmackDown she raised the stakes. Morgan would get a Kendo Stick and smash it to splinters after hitting Deville several times, and then she would counter a move by Deville and send her through a table in the process. To finish things off Morgan would bounce off the ropes and hit the Oblivion into a stack of chairs, getting the win and containing her journey into the more extreme version of Liv Morgan, and you can check out the highlights below.

Morgan and Deville charged at each other and Deville got the upper hand with a kick to the stomach and a few strikes. She went to grab a Kendo Stick but Morgan was already up and running towards her, knocking her down and grabbing the weapon. Deville caught her and slammed her into the ring apron several times, but her Kendo strike missed, and Morgan kicked her in the face and knocked her down.

Morgan went to bounce off the ropes but Deville caught her with a stick strike to the stomach and then two more to the back. Deville then put the stick on the other side of Morgan's face, but Morgan finally got free and slammed Deville with the Kendo Stick four times, splintering it in the process.

Morgan went under the ring to grab a table much to the joy of the crowd, but before she could pick it up Deville hit a baseball slide and knocked Morgan down. Deville pushed the table back underneath the ring and rolled Morgan into the ring, but Morgan caught her on the ropes and knocked her to the floor. Morgan then dove through the ropes and knocked Deville down again, but Deville ran away.

Morgan dove through the ropes again on the other side and knocked her down. She slammed Deville's face into the barricade and then the ring apron, and then she slammed her arm into the steep steps. The crowd chanted "we want tables", and Morgan went to grab one. She set it up on the outside but Deville collided with her and knocked her down. Morgan got up on the apron but Deville caught her. Morgan couldn't shake her but they were above the table so Morgan shrugged and then jumped backwards, slamming Deville through the table.

Back from break, the action was in the ring and Deville caught Morgan with a running knee. Deville went up top and hit a flying knee and went for the cover but Morgan kicked out. Deville threw several chairs in the ring but Morgan hit a dropkick in the corner and then followed up with a running knee. She then hit a move off the ropes into a cover but Deville kicked out. Morgan then laid out the chairs in a stack and put Deville up top, but Deville cut the move off and reversed it, slamming Morgan down with a Powerbomb into the chairs. Morgan would kick out though, and both stars took a minute to get to their feet.

Deville slammed Morgan's face into the chair several times, and Deville went for her finishing move but Morgan blocked it. Morgan hit a codebreaker and then brought Deville into the steel chairs with an oblivion, and got the pin and the win. What will Morgan do next? We'll just have to wait and see, but you can probably see ladders or a steel cage down the road if this keeps up.

