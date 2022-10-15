Bray Wyatt Mystery Spotted in Liv Morgan's WWE SmackDown Segment

A lot was happening during last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, which is probably why some things went under the radar. One such example is a mystery linked to Bray Wyatt that took place during Liv Morgan's segment, which had Morgan delivering a beatdown to Sonya Deville. As pointed out by the GettingOverCast (via Rick Ucchino), a hooded figure can be seen in the background during Morgan's segment, and you can also see a box that has Wyatt's new logo on it. As for what it means, well, that remains to be seen, but this is the latest in interesting teases for Morgan.

Morgan is clearly undergoing some sort of transformation, which all started after her loss to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. Since then she's hinted at a darker turn and an edgier style, which most recently resulted in Deville being slammed through a table courtesy of a senton from a ladder.

Saw this pointed out by @GettingOverCast. If you look to the far right, you can see a hooded figure staring at Bray’s new symbol. Very good catch. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wfYmIvcXge — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) October 15, 2022

Some have theorized that Morgan could end up part of Wyatt's faction or storyline in some way, but if the six parts of Wyatt's personality theory ends up holding up for that, then obviously that wouldn't be the case.

Wyatt also appeared on the show later in the episode, and these little things could just be Easter eggs for his storyline overall and not specifically related to Morgan. Regardless of whether Wyatt is involved with Morgan's story or not, fans are intrigued to see what's next for her and if that involves a heel turn or not.

Fans are still very much in Morgan's corner, and if this results in more of an anti-hero face run for her that might go over quite well. This could also be part of an eventual heel turn, but frankly, all of this is conjecture at this point so we'll just have to wait and see.

As for Wyatt, he delivered a stellar promo to conclude SmackDown but was confronted by what some think is a separate personality, who told him he didn't know who he was dealing with and was wearing the mask he wore at Extreme Rules.

What do you want to see next for Wyatt and Morgan? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!