WWE's Logan Paul and Fiancée Nina Agdal Throw Wrestling Themed Gender Reveal Party

Logan Paul and his fiancée Nina Agdal recently announced that they're expecting their first child together this fall. The news was shared to social media with a series of ultrasound photos that the couple were holding. Over the weekend Paul and Agdal held a gender reveal party with their family and closest friends. In typical fashion, couples usually have some sort of flashy reveal whether it's with food, confetti cannons, smoke, fireworks, or balloons, you name it and the internet has proudly done it. Paul and Agal were no different, only, it wasn't just any gender reveal -- there was a wrestling match.

With Paul's career as a WWE Superstar, the two incorporated that into their huge announcement, with two men dressed in blue and pink. As their loved ones spectated the match, photos posted to Paul's social media show him and Agdal having a great time. In the end, the baby was revealed to be a girl which both Paul and Agdal appeared to have guessed correctly as they were both wearing pink.

Paul and Agdal have been together since 2022. After a little over a year together, Paul proposed to Agdal in July of 2023. While Paul is known for his athletic career in boxing and wrestling as well as his energy drink company Prime, Adgal, a Denmark-born model, is well-respected within her industry. She launched her own fitness brand in 2020, The Agdal Method. Through her app and Facebook group she shares nutritious recipes, her workouts, and just promotes overall physical and mental wellbeing. Agdal revealed in an interview that she and Paul met at an event in N.Y.C. where she approached him first.

"I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him," she told The Daily Front Row. "I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink. I didn't want to walk downstairs because of my bad back. He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!"

See the official announcement below...

Paul is set to appear on Monday Night Raw for night two of the WWE Draft. He won't be eligible as he's the current United States Champion so he will remain on SmackDown. Paul retained the US title at WrestleMania 40 in a three-way match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. He first joined WWE back in 2022, competing in his first match at WrestleMania 38. He's appeared over several PLE's in his short career with just twelve matches under his belt. Paul's wrestling appearances include the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 39 against Seth Rollins, Money in the Bank, the Elimination Chamber, Crown Jewel where he won the U.S. Title from Rey Mysterio, and more.