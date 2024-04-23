Logan Paul's Next WWE Appearance Teases Significant Change For WWE Championships

Logan Paul is on a roll. After suffering a string of defeats to the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Paul rebounded this past August with a singles victory over Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Paul parlayed that win into a WWE United States Championship match against then-titleholder Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. He would walk out of Saudi Arabia with the gold. Since then, Paul has dominated as champion, accumulating successful defenses against the likes of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Throughout this time, Paul has been exclusive to WWE SmackDown, competing in matches sanctioned by the blue brand.

Is Logan Paul Heading to Monday Night Raw?

That could change in a matter of days.

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is confirmed to return to programming on the April 29th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, his first appearance since his WWE WrestleMania 40 victory. It's worth noting that this episode of WWE Raw is the second night of the 2024 WWE Draft.

With Paul not scheduled for the April 26th WWE SmackDown, the first night of the 2024 WWE Draft, this would suggest that he is going to be drafted to the red brand this year. Paul had previously expressed his desire to compete on Monday nights following Netflix's acquisition of WWE Monday Night Raw. Netflix will begin hosting WWE's flagship show in January 2025.

Paul switching brands has added implications as well. Being WWE United States Champion, Paul heading to WWE Raw all but confirms WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will move to WWE SmackDown, as WWE never has two midcard titles on the same show. Zayn pivoting to the blue brand would also suggest rival Chad Gable will follow, which also means Gable's rumored new partners the Creed Brothers won't be far behind.

Following Paul to Mondays could be Randy Orton. Paul and Orton had a triple threat feud alongside Kevin Owens in the lead up to WWE WrestleMania 40, culminating in a match that saw Paul pin Owens. Paul and Orton squaring off in singles competition has been speculated to go down at some point this summer.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Logan Paul's WWE future and live coverage of the 2024 WWE Draft, which begins on the Friday, April 26th WWE SmackDown and continues on the Monday, April 29th WWE Raw.