WWE Reveals Logan Paul Appearing on Raw

✖

During tonight's SmackDown, WWE gave fans a sneak peek at what is to come on next week's post-SummerSlam Monday Night Raw, and it seems one of the people in attendance will be YouTube star and boxer Logan Paul. WWE announced that Raw will have another episode of Moist TV, which is John Morrison's take on Miz TV, and Johnny Drip Drip's latest guest will be Paul. We have no idea regarding what he'll be doing on the segment, but you can probably guess that he will be a standard guest until something goes wrong and he ends up at odds with Miz or Morrison.

Paul is no stranger to WWE, as he appeared on several SmackDown episodes as part of Sami Zayn's conspiracy storyline. Zayn was set to unleash his documentary, which was going to reveal to the world how WWE was actively screwing him out of opportunities, though everyone kind of knew he was just incredibly paranoid.

Zayn invited Paul onto the show to watch the big trailer for the documentary, and while he supported him at first, after watching it Paul wasn't convinced things were linked to a conspiracy. Zayn said he would prove it to him but then Kevin Owens would intervene and dish out some stunners.

The whole thing led to an appearance at WrestleMania 37, where Paul ended up getting a stunner of his own, and we haven't seen him since. Now he's set to return, and it will be interesting to see what WWE does with him this second time around.

Up next for WWE is SummerSlam, and you can find the full card for this week's big event below.

Roman Reigns (C) vs John Cena (Universal Championship)

Bobby Lashley (C) vs Goldberg (WWE Championship)

Bianca Belair (C) vs Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)

The Usos (C) vs The Mysterios (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

AJ Styles and Omos (C) vs Randy Orton and Riddle (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Sheamus (C) vs Damian Priest (United States Championship)

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

SummerSlam kicks off Saturday at 8 PM EST (7 PM EST for the Kickoff Show) on Peacock.

What do you want to see from Logan Paul on WWE? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!