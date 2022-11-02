Could Logan Paul vs. The Rock Happen in WWE?

Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday at WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view and he's already naming future challengers if he can somehow beat "The Tribal Chief." He directly named Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a new interview with SportBible, saying, "It has to be because we have so much history. We go way back and he's larger than life man. I like taking on those types of personalities. So it has to be Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at WrestleMania."

Johnson has been heavily rumored for an in-ring return at WrestleMania 39 next April in Los Angeles, but his opponent is expected to be Reigns in a battle between family members. Reigns is heavily favored to beat Paul on Sunday given he has been world champion for over two years while Paul has only wrestled two matches.

This story is developing...

