WWE Money in the Bank: Zelina Vega Shows Off Queen of the Damned Inspired Gear

Zelina Vega has showed off some Queen of the Damned inspired gear for WWE Money in the Bank 2021! It's a huge pay-per-view event for a number of reasons as not only is this the first major pay-per-view event in front of a crowd following WrestleMania earlier this year, but this is the first major WWE event as part of the huge return to live crowds for the future. The event kicked off with the Women's Money in the Bank match, and it was the first major match for Zelina Vega following her return to the WWE as well.

Vega has made a history of showing up to huge pay per view events with special gear inspired by pop culture figures, and this was no different as she finally got to tap into her major Queen of the Damned fandom (that Vega has been very open about on Instagram) with an entrance look inspired by the central vampire queen, Akasha, who was portrayed by Aaliyah in the Micheal Rymer directed film back in 2002. Check out the look below:

Zelina Vega look like she a boss in a Final Fantasy game#MITB pic.twitter.com/i0Y2yotN7u — "Insufferable" Dr. Showoff (Doc Bruce) 🇰🇷 (@B_Lee253) July 19, 2021

Now that Vega is back in the WWE, this will likely be far from the only cool gear we'll see from the WWE Superstar as she prepares for a whole new run with the company. What do you think of this Queen of the Damned look? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

Money in the Bank is currently streaming live on pay-per-view and through Peacock as of this writing. The full card and results for WWE Money in the Bank 2021 breaks down as such: