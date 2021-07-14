Naruto: WWE Superstar Zelina Vega Shows Off New Neji Cosplay

✖

Naruto has plenty of characters to work with, but some of its ninjas are more popular than others. Of course, anyone who is friends with Naruto Uzumaki is high on that list, so it goes without saying that Neji is a popular guy. And now, one of the WWE's top stars is giving their take on the hero.

The piece came to light over on Instagram thanks to Zelina Vega of all people. The WWE superstar hit up social media to share a new Naruto look with fans, and it turns out Vega has plans to tackle some additional ninjas soon enough.

"Neji Hyuga. Can’t wait to do full photo shoots with this cosplay, Kakashi, Itachi, Rock Lee, Sasuke, Orochimaru and Hinata," the star wrote.

As you can see above, this Naruto look came together thanks to some hair ties, a high-collared jacket, and the Hidden Leaf's traditional head band. Vega event went so far as to edit one photo with a Byakugan filter, and it brings the Hyuga clan's iconic white eyes to light.

Clearly, Vega has more looks in mind as she wants to tackle a few more ninjas. Kakashi is high on that list with Sasuke and Itachi, so Vega will get to enjoy the thrills of the Sharingan at some point. Vega's cosplay of Hinata will let her revisit the Byakugan one day, and Rock Lee will introduce the WWE star to a full spandex body suit. And when it comes time to cosplay Orochimaru, well - let's just hope the WWE star isn't afraid to snakes!

