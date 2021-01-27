WWE Network App Will Not Work When Peacock Transition Happens

✖

WWE made waves with its new deal with NBCUniversal, which will move the WWE Network and all of its content over to NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. The deal will bring Peacock a wealth of new content and viewers, as WWE Network currently has 1.2 million subscribers. Even better is the fact that starting in March all of WWE's pay-per-views will be available to watch on the platform, but there are a few questions fans still have in regards to the move over from WWE Network to Peacock. That includes the availability of the WWE Network app, as some prefer it to Peacock's app, and we reached out to WWE to see if the app would be sticking around as an alternative to those who prefer the experience.

According to WWE, everything will be on Peacock once the move is made in March, and the WWE Network portion of the WWE app will no longer work for people in the United States at that time.

Peacock will indeed be the one and only place to watch all of the back catalog and all of the new shows and events coming up, and as of March the WWE Network app and section will be removed.

The rollout will include over 17,000 hours of WWE content, as well as pay-per-views like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. The first event to hit the service will be Fastlane, which hits on Sunday, March 21st. That said, you can still pay for events the old fashioned way via traditional pay-per-view. WWE will also produce "one signature documentary annually" for WWE Network on Peacock starting in 2022.

“We feel great about the financials. Otherwise we wouldn’t have done the deal,” said Nick Khan, WWE’s president and chief revenue officer. “To have WrestleMania in particular — which is our Super Bowl — available [for no extra cost] on Peacock is quite different from other models you’re seeing.”

WWE Network subscribers will be moved over to Peacock's Premium plan, which includes access to all content on the streaming service but with ads for $4.99 a month. The Peacock Premium Plus tier removes ads, and if you upgrade you'd be paying the same amount as you did before ($9.99) but for far more content.

What do you think of the move WWE fans? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!