Possible WWE Network Changes Explored in New Survey

We have previously reported that WWE is starting to move forward with changes for the WWE Network in 2019 and beyond, and some of those changes that are being considered were explored this week in a new survey.

WWE sent a new survey out to some of their subscribers this week that mentioned many of the changes that have been rumored, including a new tiered pricing option. Specifically, the survey mentioned a $15/month option that would include a new, one a month Saturday Night’s Main Event exclusive show, as well as possible airing popular United Kingdom independent promotions PROGRESS and ICW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The survey specifically mentioned that “WWE is considering a new premium tier for WWE Network, offering more content, features and perks. This tier will be available for $15 per month.”

Other perks of the higher priced tier that were mentioned include:

Current and archived in-ring programming from ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling

Live monthly Saturday Night Main Event show

Special live events (e.g., special house shows)

Free shipping on all merchandise purchased on WWE Shop

Automatic membership into a loyalty program to earn WWE prizes

Early access to live event tickets

Automatic entry into WWE-themed sweepstakes

Ability to stream and download WWE content on up to 4 devices concurrently (instead of 2)

As the company has done in the past, they also asked survey participants about other wrestling organizations that they would be interested in watching on the WWE Network. While this doesn’t mean it’s possible to get said promotions on their streaming service (many of them already have their own), it’s interesting to see WWE measure their audience’s interest in other promotions around the world. Specific promotions listed in the survey include: New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Lucha Underground, EVOLVE, wXw, AAA, Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, and more.

It’s also interesting that WWE lists PROGRESS and ICW specifically as promotions that could be featured in the $15 tier. PROGRESS already has a successful streaming service (Demand Progress), so it’s not known what would happen to that if they were to move to the WWE Network. While PROGESS’s existing service is fantastic, they could certainly benefit from a WWE Network partnership in getting their content up faster. PROGRESS shows often are put up on their Demand Progress service close to a week after a show airs; adding in the WWE Network team to get their content out faster would be a positive.

Both PROGRESS and ICW have had a working relationship with WWE for a while now and have long been rumored for a move to the WWE Network, especially with the launch now of WWE’s new U.K. brand.