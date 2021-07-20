WWE Fans Can't Believe Nikki A.S.H. Cashed in Money in the Bank to Become Raw Women's Champion
WWE fans can't believe Nikki A.S.H. just successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to become the Raw Women's Champion! One of the most exciting aspects of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view is not exactly who wins, but the potential for that winner to show up at any time to cash in their contract and potentially win the championship. With Nikki A.S.H. (who just recently had a major character shift from formerly being known as Nikki Cross) winning the Women's Money in the Bank contract, fans were waiting to see when she would take her shot. It turns out it was the Monday Night Raw after.
The main event of the evening featured a rematch between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, and while Flair was able to escape with the title due to a disqualification victory, she was taken by surprise when Rhea Ripley continued to do damage on her after. Taking this surprise to another level, Nikki A.S.H. suddenly appeared and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to pin the weakened Flair and win the Raw Women's Championship. Check it out:
WE HAVE A NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion, and she's ALMOST A SUPERHERO ... #NikkiASH @NikkiCrossWWE! pic.twitter.com/DzWGWrpVuD— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
Read on to see what WWE fans and some WWE superstars are saying about the big moment, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! How do you feel about the Women's contract getting cashed in so quickly? How do you feel about Nikki A.S.H. as champion? Let us know!
A Proper Blackhearted Congratulations
Tears from Shelton Benjamin
Well done @NikkiCrossWWE well done https://t.co/HaZ7ZUNztr pic.twitter.com/lFvJZOtnRU— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) July 20, 2021
The Irony.
Irony of Nikki likely changing her name because Kross was coming up and she won tonight while he loss to a roll up. You can't make this stuff up #WWERaw— Phil Lindsey 🎨👑 (@PhilDL616) July 20, 2021
Took a Chance and Won!
Congrats to Nikki on the real though. Took a chance with this gimmick and Vince appears to love it. #WWERaw— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) July 20, 2021
What a Wild 24 Hours!
Wild 24 hours for Nikki A.S.H
I love this shit#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XMyDTHuFII— ً𝓕𝓵𝓮𝔁 𝓔𝓭𝓭𝓲𝓮 (@FlexEddie3) July 20, 2021
WTF
Oh my God NIKKI JUST CASHED IN WTF #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/0lTEuDQ7ul— Shaamr (@Shaamr10) July 20, 2021
Good Job Nikki!
Hell yeah! That's what I'm talking about! Take the title from Char-Bot Flair-Droid! Good job, Nikki! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/7eIevQNAxb— DJ Pac Man© 🍥 (@DJPacMan25) July 20, 2021
Well Played!
Well played to Nikki #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/80rsgfDkjq— 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) July 20, 2021
OMG!
OMG!! Nikki just cashed in on Charlotte!! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ZaNMcahscX— 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 20, 2021
YOU'VE GOT TO BE KIDDING
NIKKI IS THE NEW CHAMPION!!!!!! YOUVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!!!!!!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7ML5m8l0ZK— ❦ ꫝꪗ᥇𝘳𝓲ᦔ ❦ (@TheHybridEnigma) July 20, 2021
LET'S GOOOOO
IM SO HAPPY FOR NIKKI! YES!!! LETS GOOO!! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/EmUAFDe8zA— ᴘᴜɴᴋᴇʀ #FreePalestine (@PunkerSZN) July 20, 2021
And NEW
Nikki ASH is the new RAW women’s champion, holy shit. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Syifa35CXb— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 20, 2021