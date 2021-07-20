WWE Fans Can't Believe Nikki A.S.H. Cashed in Money in the Bank to Become Raw Women's Champion

WWE fans can't believe Nikki A.S.H. just successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to become the Raw Women's Champion! One of the most exciting aspects of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view is not exactly who wins, but the potential for that winner to show up at any time to cash in their contract and potentially win the championship. With Nikki A.S.H. (who just recently had a major character shift from formerly being known as Nikki Cross) winning the Women's Money in the Bank contract, fans were waiting to see when she would take her shot. It turns out it was the Monday Night Raw after.

The main event of the evening featured a rematch between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, and while Flair was able to escape with the title due to a disqualification victory, she was taken by surprise when Rhea Ripley continued to do damage on her after. Taking this surprise to another level, Nikki A.S.H. suddenly appeared and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to pin the weakened Flair and win the Raw Women's Championship. Check it out:

