WWE Top Seven Matches for SummerSlam 2021 Following Money in the Bank

WWE's SummerSlam event is scheduled to take place on Aug. 21 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Based on reports over the past two months, the company has envisioned the event as the biggest of the year, potentially outperforming WrestleMania 37 from back in April now that live fans are allowed to attend events again. And based on what did (and didn't) happen at Money in the Bank on Sunday, it's clear WWE has some massive plans for the show. So, based on everything that's known right now, here are the top seven matches WWE can book for SummerSlam next month. Are there any we missed? Are you excited about the show or does the company need to do more? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley (Raw Women's Championship) (Photo: WWE) Between SmackDown and Money in the Bank, it seemed like WWE had the perfect opportunity to bring a bunch of Superstars back to the main roster as major surprises ahead of next month's show. But other than Cena and Finn Balor that didn't really happen. Sasha Banks is still MIA (we'll get to her in a minute), while Becky Lynch made it no secret she was backstage at the arena on Sunday night. She could theoretically pop up as early as this week's Raw, where she'll undoubtedly try to pursue the championship she never lost. That title is currently in the hands of her old rival Charlotte Flair, and while it's tempting to just give those two yet another singles match it feels like Rhea Ripley will still play a role as a tweener between the two. prevnext

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks II (SmackDown Women's Championship) (Photo: WWE) "The Boss" has been off WWE TV since losing to Belair back at WrestleMania 37, but she's been popping up in local advertisements for episodes of SmackDown. That likely means there's a good chance she'll be back soon, likely to get a rematch with "The EST." prevnext

AJ Styles & Omos vs. R-K-Bro (Photo: WWE) There isn't much momentum in Raw's tag team scene beyond Omos looking dominant and Riddle's quest to make his tag team partnership with Randy Orton a reality. Now that Styles and Omos have taken down The Viking Raiders, it feels like the right time to have them go up against the unlikely duo known as R-K-Bro. prevnext