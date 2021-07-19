WWE Top Seven Matches for SummerSlam 2021 Following Money in the Bank
WWE's SummerSlam event is scheduled to take place on Aug. 21 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Based on reports over the past two months, the company has envisioned the event as the biggest of the year, potentially outperforming WrestleMania 37 from back in April now that live fans are allowed to attend events again. And based on what did (and didn't) happen at Money in the Bank on Sunday, it's clear WWE has some massive plans for the show. So, based on everything that's known right now, here are the top seven matches WWE can book for SummerSlam next month.
Roman Reigns vs. John Cena (WWE Universal Championship)
It's been the big match that's been rumored for the show for well over a month, but given Cena's busy acting schedule, it seemed for a second there like it wouldn't be possible. But the 16-time world champion's return at the end of Sunday's show removed all doubt, meaning WWE can center the entire show around what's arguably the second-biggest match it can possibly book right now. The only one that's bigger is Reigns vs. The Rock, and it's no secret they're saving that for a future WrestleMania.
Edge vs. Seth Rollins
This was the other big rumored match that online fans knew about weeks in advance. But if you've been paying attention to SmackDown, you know they've been setting the stage for this one even longer than Cena vs. Reigns. Edge swooped in ahead of Rollins to get the next title match and the pair have openly mocked each other in backstage segments, on social media and even on The Bump. Rollins' claim that he's next in line for a shot at Reigns does give a little cause for pause, but that can be sorted out over the next month on SmackDown.
Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg (WWE Championship)
A report about this matchup dropped just before the weekend, removing all doubt as to how Lashley's title match with Kofi Kingston would go. The WWE Hall of Famer is reportedly expected to show up on this week's Raw to get the fued going. Love him or hate him, WWE still sees dollar signs in putting "Da Man" in world championship matches.
UNTOUCHABLE!!
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley (Raw Women's Championship)
Between SmackDown and Money in the Bank, it seemed like WWE had the perfect opportunity to bring a bunch of Superstars back to the main roster as major surprises ahead of next month's show. But other than Cena and Finn Balor that didn't really happen. Sasha Banks is still MIA (we'll get to her in a minute), while Becky Lynch made it no secret she was backstage at the arena on Sunday night. She could theoretically pop up as early as this week's Raw, where she'll undoubtedly try to pursue the championship she never lost. That title is currently in the hands of her old rival Charlotte Flair, and while it's tempting to just give those two yet another singles match it feels like Rhea Ripley will still play a role as a tweener between the two.
Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks II (SmackDown Women's Championship)
"The Boss" has been off WWE TV since losing to Belair back at WrestleMania 37, but she's been popping up in local advertisements for episodes of SmackDown. That likely means there's a good chance she'll be back soon, likely to get a rematch with "The EST."
AJ Styles & Omos vs. R-K-Bro
There isn't much momentum in Raw's tag team scene beyond Omos looking dominant and Riddle's quest to make his tag team partnership with Randy Orton a reality. Now that Styles and Omos have taken down The Viking Raiders, it feels like the right time to have them go up against the unlikely duo known as R-K-Bro.
Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky
Jinder hindered Mcintyre's attempt at winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which means the feud between the two former tag partners is far from over. Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods don't have much to do now that Lashley is looking elsewhere, but teaming up with Drew to take down Mahal's trio would at least get them a spot on the card.