Everything Announced for Tonight's WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Cards (March 31)
WWE announced earlier this week that NXT will officially be moving to Tuesday nights beginning on April 13, meaning that the "Wednesday Night Wars" between WWE's Black & Gold Brand and AEW Dynamite are coming to an end. Since next week's episode will serve as the first half of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, this week is technically the last the two shows will run head-to-head.
NXT's episode will be the go-home show for TakeOver and is highlighted by a 12-man Battle Royal, an appearance by Tian Sha and a likely final confrontation between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Karrion Kross.
Over on Dynamite, Christian will make his in-ring debut for AEW, Miro & Kip Sabian will face Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor in "Arcade Anarchy" and Kenny Omega will team with The Good Brothers to face The Lucha Bros. and Laredo Kid.
12-Man Battle Royal
Which six Superstars will punch their tickets to #NXTTakeOver TONIGHT on #WWENXT?
William Regal announced last week that a six-man Gauntlet Eliminator Match will take place on Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and that the winner will face Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship the following night. Twelve men will compete in a battle royal on this week's episode, and the last six remaining wrestlers be earn spots in the Gauntlet match.
Tonight's competitors include:
- Pete Dunne
- Roderick Strong
- Dexter Lumis
- Kushida
- Leon Ruff
- Bronson Reed
- Jake Atlas
- Isaiah "Swerve" Scott
- Cameron Grimes (To The Moon!)
- Tyler Rust
- LA Knight
- Austin Theory
Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro Call Out Tian Sha
Resistance will not be tolerated. Obstacles will be removed.
After both lost to Xia Li, Carter and Catanzaro will be calling out the mysterious Tian Sha — the masked figure who has some sort of control over both Li and Boa.
Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT: Blazing his own trail, will @roderickstrong be victorious? Or is he just a detour on @CGrimesWWE's trip TO THE MOON?
On top of being in the battle royal, Strong and Grimes will clash in a singles match.
Christian's AEW Debut
My first singles match in 7 years.
I don’t believe in ring rust.
My first singles match in 7 years.

I don't believe in ring rust.

No excuses. #AEWDynamite
Having popped up a few times since arriving at Revolution, "The Instant Classic" will make his in-ring debut for AEW this week while taking on Frankie Kazarian.
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. The Lucha Bros. & Laredo Kid
This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, @KennyOmegamanX looks for revenge as he teams up with the #GoodBrothers to take on The #LuchaBrothers & @Laredokidpro1 in a trios match!
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night at 8/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/E2mByOF1Wg— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021
The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler came up short in six-man action against the three luchadores last week, which was followed by what appeared to be a permanent split between the Bucks and Kenny Omega. "The Cleaner" will now make his own attempt at beatin Fenix, Penta and Laredo by teaming with The Good Brothers.
Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Trent (Arcade Anarchy)
.@ToBeMiro & @TheKipSabian wanted to lay in a beating before their Arcade Anarchy match this Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite.

Watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW
Watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW ➡️ https://t.co/bAOBpwqMUg pic.twitter.com/k4tZgHj6sz
The months-long feud between Miro, Sabian and The Best Friends first stemmed from Trent accidentally breaking an arcade cabinet Miro had given to Sabian as a gift. The two will compete in a tag match where cabinets will surround the ring and can be used as weapons.
MJF's Gift to The Pinnacle
Tonight. It pays to be #ThePinnacle
Maxwell Jacob Friedman has promised a gift for the other members of The Pinnacle. It's possible this is the week we see The Inner Circle return and try to seek revenge after getting jumped by the new faction weeks back.
Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall (Exhibition)
Loaded and diverse card. I haven't done an exhibition since OVW, should be a blast!
After hearing Marshall's long list of complaints last week, Rhodes offered the Nightmare Family member an "Exhibition Match" with Arn Anderson as the special guest referee. It's unclear what this bout will lead to, as Rhodes has already promised not to lock in any submission holds or even hit his CrossRhodes finisher.
Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose & Bunny
#AEWDynamite is ALL NEW TONIGHT at 8pm on TNT‼️
Fresh off her win over Rose last week, Conti will team with the AEW Women's World Champion to face Rose and The Bunny (Allie) in a tag match.