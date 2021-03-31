Everything Announced for Tonight's WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Cards (March 31)

WWE announced earlier this week that NXT will officially be moving to Tuesday nights beginning on April 13, meaning that the "Wednesday Night Wars" between WWE's Black & Gold Brand and AEW Dynamite are coming to an end. Since next week's episode will serve as the first half of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, this week is technically the last the two shows will run head-to-head.

NXT's episode will be the go-home show for TakeOver and is highlighted by a 12-man Battle Royal, an appearance by Tian Sha and a likely final confrontation between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Karrion Kross.

Over on Dynamite, Christian will make his in-ring debut for AEW, Miro & Kip Sabian will face Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor in "Arcade Anarchy" and Kenny Omega will team with The Good Brothers to face The Lucha Bros. and Laredo Kid.

Which show will you be watching live? And how do you feel about the "Wednesday Night Wars" being almost over? Let us know in the comments below!