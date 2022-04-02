WWE NXT Fans Hope Grayson Waller is Okay After Nasty Ladder Spot at Stand and Deliver

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver started things off with the Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship, and it delivered (no pun intended) a number of memorable moments. Unfortunately, one moment seems to not have gone quite as planned, and fans are jumping on social media and showing support for NXT’s Grayson Waller after a brutal-looking spot. At one point Waller jumped off a ladder and was supposed to go through another ladder before he hit the floor, but it looks as if he didn’t quite get far enough when he collided with the ladder, and he ended up slamming his arm into the side of it and then hitting the floor.

Since then a number of camera angles have been caught on social media and it looks brutal from every single one, so you can see why fans are sending well wishes to Waller, fearing that he may have broken his arm in the collision. There’s even a picture of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams looking at Waller’s collision after it happened showing the shock on their faces.

We hope that Waller is okay and we here at ComicBook.com wish him nothing but the best and a speedy recovery if he is injured, and hopefully, we’ll get an update on his health status soon. In the meantime, you can find some of the messages of support coming his way below.

Here’s the current card and up to date results for NXT Stand & Deliver:

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai def. Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Cameron Grimes def. Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, and Grayson Waller

Tony D’Angelo def. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: Imperium (C) vs MSK vs The Creed Brothers

LA Knight vs Gunther

NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way: Mandy Rose (C) vs Cora Jade vs Kay Lee Ray vs Io Shirai

NXT Championship: Dolph Ziggler (C) vs Bron Breakker

NXT Stand & Deliver is streaming on Peacock now, and WrestleMania Night 1 starts later tonight at 8 PM EST.