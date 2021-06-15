WWE NXT: Latest Update on Plans for June 15 Episode

✖

This week's NXT will see the fallout from NXT TakeOver: In Your House this past Sunday, and several details about the episode have made their way online. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported earlier in the day that NXT general manager William Regal is scheduled to open the show, playing off the cliffhanger that he might be stepping down after seven years at the position. A number of matches have been confirmed, but the Tornado Tag Match between Tommaso Ciampa, Timothy Thatcher and the Grizzled Young Veterans is expected to close the night.

The other matches include Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter, Kushida in an NXT Cruiserweight Championship open challenge, LA Knight's coronation as the WWE Million Dollar Champion and Imperium vs. Breezango.

The leading theory surrounding Regal's storyline is that he'll be replaced by former NXT Champion Samoa Joe, who has reportedly signed a new deal to return to WWE after being released back in April. Triple H was asked about Regal's status during the post-show media conference call late Sunday night.

"William Regal has been such an integral part of this since day one," Triple H said. "There are certain people that have and then [there are] people that have come in along the way that have become — it's hard to envision doing it in any sort of way without them. Regal's definitely one of those people. I don't think that we will ever do it without him, he'll be a part of this until the day that he tells me he doesn't want to be a part of it anymore."

"He just loves — it's why Shawn's here, it's why I'm here, it's why Matt blooms here, it's why Sara [Amato's] here. It is why this whole team is here," he continued. "They love the business and they love all the aspects of this business and want to see it continue and move forward. They want to help guide it and change it into the future trying to create the business they always hoped and wished it could be as they were coming up. [They want to] get rid of the things that none of us liked or understood about the business, and enhance the bits and pieces that we did love about it, and [William Regal] is that way to the core. You know, he's constantly pulling talent aside, constantly in their ear. He's one of the biggest recruiting factors we have. He's got a handle on just about everybody that's out there and is one of the best eyes of somebody that's maybe never done this before that steps in the ring and just athletically you can see, 'Okay, yeah, they'll be able to do this and do it really well.' You know, he's, he's incredible at that. So his value here is tough to be measured and he'll always be a part of it, no matter where we go on Tuesday."

Check out the full results from NXT TakeOver: In Your House below: