NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver: Fans Praise Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor NXT Championship Clash
Karrion Kross officially became a two-time NXT Champion on Thursday night, defeating Finn Balor in a violent co-main event match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Kross infamously had to relinquish the the title days after he won it back at NXT TakeOver XXX last year, and despite his own dominant reign Balor could not withstand Kross' onslaught of offense late in the bout.
And yet despite that both men looked outstanding in the match, with Balor tearing apart his much bigger opponent with strikers and submissions. Fans took to social media to praise both men after the bout was over.
Here are the full results from both nights of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver:
Night One
- Zoey Stark def. Toni Storm (Kickoff)
- Pete Dunne def. Kushida
- Bronson Reed Wins the Gauntlet Eliminator
- NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter def. Tommaso Ciampa
- NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma
- NXT Women's Championship: Raquel Gonzalez def. Io Shirai
Night Two
- Killian Dain & Drake Maverick def. Breezango (Kickoff)
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar def. Jordan Devlin(Ladder Match)
- NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Ember Moon& Shotzi Blackheart def. The Way
- NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano def. Bronson Reed
- NXT Championship: Karrion Kross def. Finn Balor
- Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Unsanctioned Match)
No More Doubt
prevnext
KROSS IS THE NEW NXT CHAMPION.
This was a great match. Kross proved all the doubters wrong.#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/C2dXksye9s— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) April 9, 2021
What a Run
prevnext
Finn Balor had one of the best NXT title reigns ever IMO, he delivered in every big match.
What a run he had. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/GYNoKH1V9e— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 9, 2021
Brutal
WOWWWW, Kross takes back the title that he never lost.
That match was fucking brutal, good shit. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/bLCCsNzz3s— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 9, 2021
prevnext
Karrion Kross has become the new NXT World Champion. I enjoyed the brutality, I enjoyed the fight Finn Bálor brought. This was great. And Kross gets back the title he never lost #NXTTakeOver— Brotha Monty (@BrothaMonty) April 9, 2021
Not Shabby At All
prevnext
Karrion Kross has only had 14 #NXT matches, period.
Two of those matches saw Karrion Kross win the NXT Championship.
Not too shabby a record, to be fair.#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/AUaSKtVW3N— Andrew Pollard (@culturedleftpeg) April 9, 2021
War
prevnext
That was an incredible match. An absolute war. Great storytelling, Kross deserves this. Amazing title Run from Balor. Loved it 🔥🔥#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/7Go8cx5I0d— Scotslam (@scotslam) April 9, 2021
Where's Walter
prev
The Finn Balor championship run has been flawless.
He’s improved in every way possible and is easily one of the best wrestlers in the world currently.
Balor vs WALTER at #NXTUKDublin please!!! pic.twitter.com/DFTzQ7hkqA— WrestlingShouldBeFun (@WSBFun) April 9, 2021