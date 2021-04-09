NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver: Fans Praise Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor NXT Championship Clash

Karrion Kross officially became a two-time NXT Champion on Thursday night, defeating Finn Balor in a violent co-main event match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Kross infamously had to relinquish the the title days after he won it back at NXT TakeOver XXX last year, and despite his own dominant reign Balor could not withstand Kross' onslaught of offense late in the bout.

And yet despite that both men looked outstanding in the match, with Balor tearing apart his much bigger opponent with strikers and submissions. Fans took to social media to praise both men after the bout was over.

Here are the full results from both nights of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver:

Night One

Zoey Stark def. Toni Storm (Kickoff)

Pete Dunne def. Kushida

Bronson Reed Wins the Gauntlet Eliminator

NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter def. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma

NXT Women's Championship: Raquel Gonzalez def. Io Shirai

Night Two