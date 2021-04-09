NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver: Fans Praise Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor NXT Championship Clash

By Connor Casey

Karrion Kross officially became a two-time NXT Champion on Thursday night, defeating Finn Balor in a violent co-main event match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Kross infamously had to relinquish the the title days after he won it back at NXT TakeOver XXX last year, and despite his own dominant reign Balor could not withstand Kross' onslaught of offense late in the bout.

And yet despite that both men looked outstanding in the match, with Balor tearing apart his much bigger opponent with strikers and submissions. Fans took to social media to praise both men after the bout was over.

Here are the full results from both nights of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver:

Night One

  • Zoey Stark def. Toni Storm (Kickoff)
  • Pete Dunne def. Kushida
  • Bronson Reed Wins the Gauntlet Eliminator
  • NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter def. Tommaso Ciampa
  • NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma
  • NXT Women's Championship: Raquel Gonzalez def. Io Shirai

Night Two

  • Killian Dain & Drake Maverick def. Breezango (Kickoff)
  • NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar def. Jordan Devlin(Ladder Match)
  • NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Ember Moon& Shotzi Blackheart def. The Way
  • NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano def. Bronson Reed
  • NXT Championship: Karrion Kross def. Finn Balor
  • Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Unsanctioned Match)

