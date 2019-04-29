Report: WWE Offered The Revival Massive Contracts, But They Haven’t Signed

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival have been the subject of numerous reports since the start of 2019. Back in mid-January it was reported that the pair had requested their releases from the company during an episode of Monday Night Raw, and were convinced to stick around for the next few months why the WWE promised they would improve how tag team wrestling would be used on television. The pair won the Raw Tag Team Championships, their first titles since joining the main roster, roughly a month after the reports first dropped. And even though they wound up dropping the titles on the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff show in a match that had virtually no build, rumors of them looking to leave had died down.

But on Monday they came roaring back when Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp reported that the pair had recently been offered five-year, $500,000 contracts, which they’ve yet to sign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fightul Select sources informed us that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of the Revival were offered five year, $500,000 per year deals each in which weren’t accepted, at least as of yet,” Sapp wrote.

Other wrestlers who have reportedly asked for their releases in recent months include Mike and Maria Kanellis (though they denied it), Luke Harper, Tye Dillinger, Dean Ambrose, Hideo Itami and Sasha Banks. Dillinger and Itami had their releases granted, Harper announced his request but WWE is reportedly making him wait out the remainder of his contract, Ambrose refused to re-sign before his contract expired earlier this month and Banks has reportedly been given time off to cool off from her frustrations with creative. Meanwhile behind the scenes at least three writers have left the company while Road Dogg has stepped down as the head writer of SmackDown Live.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Wilder said the release request was “lost in translation.”

“I won’t touch on it too much, but what I will say is that it was lost in translation,” Wilder said. “There were some things that got out there that I don’t think people knew the full story about,”I don’t think it aggravated us, it kind of gave us… again, we like to be angry. We like to be mad at things and have something to fight for. So that gave us more fuel for the fire and we were like… ‘we’ll have fun with the Internet over that, as they don’t know what’s what, so we’re not going to tell them otherwise.’”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!