WWE Provides Update on Bobby Lashley’s Health Status After Elimination Chamber

During the Men’s Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber, Seth Rollins was wreaking havoc on Austin Theory, which led to a shocking moment where Theory went through the glass and slammed into Bobby Lashley. Lashley went down and looked quite dazed, and after not getting up for a minute medical staff rushed in and removed him from the match. Now WWE has released a statement on his condition, and they have revealed Lashley is in the concussion protocol and will undergo additional evaluation when they get back stateside. We hope Lashley is okay and wish him a speedy recovery.

The official statement reads “Bobby Lashley has entered concussion protocol and will travel back to the United States under medical supervision to undergo additional evaluation.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Rollins threw Theory through the pod, it seems the glass knocked Lashley in the head, and he looked out of it right after. Then several people came to help him make it to the back, and since he wasn’t in the match anymore, his WWE Championship was up for grabs.

When it was time for Lashley’s pod to open up, Brock Lesnar jumped ahead and shattered his own pod and jumped into the ring. He would make quick work of people until Theory was the only one left, and then he F5’d him from the top of a pod to the floor below. He would pin Theory and become WWE Champion once more, a title he lost thanks to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman at Royal Rumble. That led to Lesnar entering the Rumble to get a shot at Reigns at WrestleMania, and now that match is a Champion vs Champion match.

As for Elimination Chamber, you can find the full results below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) defeats Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Bianca Belair defeated Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss

One Hand Tied Stipulation (Rousey): Naomi and Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair (C) and Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) defeats vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) ambush The Viking Raiders

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre defeats Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

What did you think of the pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!