WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Brock Lesnar Delivers F-5 To Claim Victory

The Men’s Elimination Chamber for 2022 introduced plenty of surprises for the superstars involved with this six-way match, with male wrestlers Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Tom Riddle, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles fighting for the chance to get the World Heavyweight Championship. The most unexpected aspect of this match was Lashley being injured as a result of wrestlers slamming into his individual glass encasement, meaning that whoever would win the match without Lashley would become the new champion. Brock “The Beast” Lesnar was able to capitalize on these events and become the new Heavyweight Champion.

The Elimination Chamber has become one of the biggest events in WWE’s Pay-Per-View roster, with this year’s being no different with the World Heavyweight Championship up for grabs. While Lashley certainly has reason to be coming after Lesnar once again, with his pod causing him injury that took him out of the match while also taking his belt from him, it seems that the next WrestleMania has already revealed that Lesnar is the current Heavyweight Champion will be brawling against the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. With this match, it will be interesting to see if one wrestler will walk away with both the Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship.

Twitter Outlet Marks Wrestling was able to capture the amazing F-5 that Brock Lesnar delivered to Austin Theory from the top of one of the Elimination Chambers, securing the Heavyweight Championship and setting the stage for a showdown between Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the next WrestleMania:

Check out the full results from Elimination Chamber below!

(Kickoff) Rey Mysterio def. The Miz

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Goldberg

Bianca Belair def. Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. (Elimination Chamber)

Ronda Rousey & Naomi def. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss (Falls Count Anywhere)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar def Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Tom Riddle, Bobby Lashley, and AJ Styles

